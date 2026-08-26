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Tournament News

Serena and Venus Williams awarded US Open wild card in doubles

Tournament News
1m read 26 Aug 2026 5h ago
Serena_Williams_Venus_Williams_-_Cincinnati_Open_2026_-_Day_7-DSC_6146B
Jimmie48/WTA

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will compete together in the 2026 US Open women's doubles tournament after receiving a wild card.

The Americans, who won the 1999 and 2009 titles as a team in New York, last took the court together at a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, where they lost in the opening round. Following Serena Williams' return to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in the grass-court season in June, the sisters had planned to play together at Wimbledon, but Serena Williams was forced to withdraw from the event after suffering a knee injury in her first-round singles match against Maya Joint. 

They reunited in earnest at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where they were beaten in the first round by Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns.

The other wild card pairs announced by the USTA on Wednesday were Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger; Reese Brantmeier and Savannah Broadus; Claire Liu and Julieta Pareja; DJ Bennett and Ava Esposito, winners of the American Collegiate Player Wild Card Playoffs; and Bella Payne and Sara Shumate, winners of the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championships. One team is still to be announced.

WTA Staff

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