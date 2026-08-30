From prep notebooks to tennis poetry: Mary Carillo shines in Newport honor

There was no mystery about who drew the largest crowd to Newport on Saturday night. Roger Federer was the main attraction, of course. Nearly 4,000 fans gathered on the Hall of Fame grounds, filling Bill Talbert Stadium for an on-site watch party, while several hundred guests were seated inside the Horseshoe Court for the ceremony.

More than 30 Hall of Famers were there, including Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Kim Clijsters, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, John McEnroe and Stefan Edberg.

For all the attention surrounding Federer, Mary Carillo was no opening act.

Inducted in the Contributor category, Carillo took the stage first following an introduction by King that highlighted what has set Carillo apart throughout her broadcasting career: the painstaking preparation behind her wit, sharp opinions and effortless spontaneity.

The moment Mary Carillo became a Hall of Famer 💫🥹#InductionCelebration #CloserToGreatness pic.twitter.com/naSvDtj2WM — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) August 30, 2026

King called her "our storyteller," a purist and "the queen of preparation," affirming that Carillo had more than earned her place in sports journalism and in the Newport pantheon.

Then King held up one of the black-speckled composition notebooks Carillo has long filled while preparing for broadcasts. It was the fitting prop. Carillo has always made the job sound conversational, but those notebooks showed the sheer volume of work required to make it seem effortless.

When Carillo took the microphone, she grounded her message in deep respect for the sport's history before diving into her trademark wit.

She traced her story back to Douglaston, Queens, where she played against her father, Tony, and grew up alongside John McEnroe. Her playing career lasted only a few years -- highlighted by the 1977 French Open mixed doubles title with McEnroe -- but she spoke of reaching Wimbledon far more often with a television credential than a player credential, refusing to take either for granted.

Her sharpest comments centered on the integrity of journalism. Carillo emphasized her lifelong attempt to be accurate and fair, to view tennis clearly, and to tell difficult truths when necessary. She acknowledged that challenging powerful figures, including network bosses, can come with consequences, but maintained that holding the line is the reporter's duty.

She expressed her gratitude for the mentors who shaped her, including Harry Hopman, Bud Collins, Fred Stolle, Nick Bollettieri, Leo Levin, Al Trautwig, her CBS colleagues and her family.

Then came the turn to humor. After speaking seriously about media ethics, Carillo introduced what she called a "brief but moving poem." It was a funny, perhaps unruly trip through decades of tennis rivalries that began cleanly enough before descending into playful self-deprecation.

It started with Bjorn and John, Martina and Chris ..." to "Rafa and Roger and Novak, the dislodger -- and he's still out there, that old codger" -- before turning to the current women's field:

"Aryna and Iga and Coco and Elena ... there's way too many women, I really can't explain it."

The crowd ate it up as she bailed on the rhyme mid-verse, admitting she had run out of names that fit.

You can read the full, unedited verse over at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, starting at the 8:20 mark here:

Federer followed Carillo, introduced by his wife, Mirka, whose rare public address gave the second half of the evening a deeply personal tone. Federer became emotional while thanking his family, coaches and friends, reflecting on his journey from a ball kid in Basel to the Newport stage.

Federer was the primary reason thousands came to Newport. But for one night, Roger Federer had to follow Mary Carillo. Different tools, same standard of excellence.

