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Match Reaction

Late break propels Swiatek to straight-sets win in US Open first round

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 01 Sep 2026 1h ago
Iga Swiatek, US Open 2026
Jimmie48/WTA

NEW YORK -- Iga Swiatek and Wang Xiyu traded holds across the first seven games of the second set before the seven-time Grand Slam champion made her move. A perfectly placed forehand in the corner gave Swiatek the break she needed, and she served out a 6-2, 6-3 win after 1 hour and 28 minutes on Monday night.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

It's the kind of performance that has come to be expected of Swiatek. Straightforward, and perhaps to the dismay of fans at Louis Armstrong stadium, lacking drama. The same can be said for her head-to-head with Wang, which she leads 3-0. She has won all three of their WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meetings in straight sets.

Swiatek has now won 28 consecutive opening matches at Majors, with her last -- and only -- defeat in a Grand Slam first round coming to Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon 2019. She is 30-1 overall, with 28 wins in straight sets.

More to come...

 

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