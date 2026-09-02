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Match Reaction

Gauff's clutch serving lifts her to win over Sonmez in US Open first round

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 02 Sep 2026 2h ago
Coco Gauff, US Open 2026
Jimmie48/WTA

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff talked at length about the improvements made to her serve and mentality coming into the US Open, and both were on display midway through the second set of her opener against Zeynep Sonmez.

US Open: Scores | Order of play | Draws

In front of a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, Gauff saved three break points in a six-deuce game spanning nine minutes to hold for 3-3. The World No. 4 then proceeded to finish the match with authority, closing out a 6-3, 6-4 win in 1 hour and 20 minutes just how she opened it -- with a hold to love.

Gauff has now won seven of her eight US Open first-round matches and has 81 Grand Slam match wins since the start of 2020. Only Iga Swiatek (109) and Aryna Sabalenka (106) have more.

More to come...

 

 

 

 

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