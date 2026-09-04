Pegula’s impossible recovery against Swiatek earns August Shot of the Month

By the time Jessica Pegula finally sent the ball past Iga Swiatek, it felt as though the point had already ended three separate times.

It came at a pivotal moment in their Cincinnati Open semifinal. With the match split at a set apiece, Swiatek held a 3-2 lead in the third, while Pegula served at 40-30 looking to level it.

Swiatek appeared to have the third-ranked American exactly where she wanted her.

She first drew Pegula forward, then sent her scrambling deep into the backhand corner. Pegula arrived in time to float a defensive lob and keep the point alive, but Swiatek quickly resumed the attack. Two shots later, she pulled Pegula wide to the forehand side. Pegula reached that one, too.

Then came another change of direction: crosscourt to the backhand corner.

At this point, Pegula may have been approaching her daily step limit in a single rally. Still, she got a racquet on the ball again.

Swiatek’s next shot seemed certain to finish it. With Pegula stretched across the court, the World No. 1 carved a smooth slice toward the open forehand side, forcing Pegula not only to sprint back in the other direction but also to get low enough to make contact.

Point over.

Or so it seemed.

Pegula extended her arm, twisted her body and somehow drilled a forehand winner down the line. Her roar carried the release of a point she had refused to surrender, and the crowd rose with her.

Pegula went on to win the semifinal 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, earning a place in the final before falling to Coco Gauff. But in a summer filled with strong results, this was the moment that captured Pegula at her most relentless: covering every inch of the court, then finding the one shot Swiatek could not reach.