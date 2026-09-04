Navarro upsets Muchova, Noskova survives at US Open

Five Top 10 players -- and No. 11 Marta Kostyuk -- were all in action at the US Open on Friday, with mixed fortunes.

While World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula were winning their matches, the action was also packed around the grounds. 2024 US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro scored the biggest upset of the Flushing Meadows fortnight so far by beating No. 7 seed Karolina Muchova, while Noskova's conquerer in the Wimbledon final -- No. 6 seed Linda Noskova -- survived a game effort from American No. 29 seed Ann Li.

Here's how it all went down.

Kostyuk returns to Round of 16

Kostyuk def. Alexandrova, 6-3, 6-2

How it unfolded: Kostyuk largely had things her own way against Alexandrova, against whom she had previously been 0-2. She raced out to a 5-1 lead in the first set before eventually securing it, and won six straight games from 2-0 down to reach the US Open fourth round for the second year in a row.

'Over the moon' Navarro scores third Top 10 win of comeback

Navarro def. (7) Muchova 6-3, 7-5

How it unfolded: Navarro won the last three games in each set to beat Muchova in their first career head-to-head meeting.

Navarro now owns nine career Top 10 wins, but only two of those have come at the US Open. She also defeated then-defending champion Coco Gauff on her way to the semifinals two years ago, and said she was "over the moon" to score another upset in front of her home crowd.

“She’s a great player and has had a great year this year. A lot of really good results. I knew it would be tough today. She has a more unique game style on the WTA tour. Definitely unique matchup. But I enjoyed it. I had fun playing today. I’m looking forward to playing again in a few days.”

More to come...