Quevedo pulls away late in Sao Paulo to secure first WTA title

Kaitlin Quevedo made her tour-level debut at the Auckland Open in January. Eight months later, she is a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion.

The 20-year-old rallied from a set down in Monday's rescheduled Sao Paulo final, defeating fellow first-time finalist Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in 2 hours and 8 minutes to win the 2026 SP Open in just her eighth WTA main-draw appearance. The title comes on the same day she achieved a career-high ranking of No. 90.

After a start that largely tilted toward Podoroska, Quevedo erased a break deficit in the second set and broke in the final game to force a decider. She then rolled through the first five games of the third before closing with another break, watching Podoroska's last forehand sail long to seal her championship moment.

A first tour level TITLE 🏆



Kaitlin Quevedo is the champion in Sao Paulo 👏#SPOpen pic.twitter.com/aeZ2mPaS0S — wta (@WTA) September 21, 2026

More to come...