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Match Reaction

Quevedo pulls away late in Sao Paulo to secure first WTA title

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 21 Sep 2026 43m ago
Kaitlin Quevedo, Sao Paulo 2026
SP Open

Kaitlin Quevedo made her tour-level debut at the Auckland Open in January. Eight months later, she is a WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz champion.

The 20-year-old rallied from a set down in Monday's rescheduled Sao Paulo final, defeating fellow first-time finalist Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in 2 hours and 8 minutes to win the 2026 SP Open in just her eighth WTA main-draw appearance. The title comes on the same day she achieved a career-high ranking of No. 90.

After a start that largely tilted toward Podoroska, Quevedo erased a break deficit in the second set and broke in the final game to force a decider. She then rolled through the first five games of the third before closing with another break, watching Podoroska's last forehand sail long to seal her championship moment.

More to come...

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