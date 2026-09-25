Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

The first week of the Asian Swing took us to Singapore and Seoul, and if these two tournaments are any indication, we're in for one heck of a final stretch of the season.

While most of us were sleeping in the United States, there was a flurry of epic three-setters and improbable comebacks. And, of course, plenty of spectacular shot-making.

We've combed through the hottest shots from this past week, and these are our favorites. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week at the bottom.

Maja Chwalinska's spinning return

The term unreturnable is often thrown around liberally. But this shot, from Maja Chwalinska, was literally unreturnable.

Standing far behind the baseline, Rebecca Sramkova hit a massive serve out wide. All Chwalinska could do was stick her racquet out, sending the ball sailing high above the net. The backhand had so much spin that the ball bounced softly, then came back to Chwalinska's side of the net before Sramkova could get to it.

Chwalinska went on to win 6-4, 6-2.

'Disbelief!' Spin-laden Chwalinska return bounces back over net in Singapore

Back Dayeon's forehand winner

Talk about putting an exclamation point on one of the biggest wins of your career.

On Back Dayeon's first match point against Yuan Yue, the South Korean wild card ended a 20-stroke rally with a booming forehand winner down the line.

It was just the second tour-level win of Back's career, after beating Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul three years ago.

Hot shot: Back Dayeon nails forehand down the line to seal home-soil upset in Seoul

Emerson Jones' backhand down the line

Ma Ye-Xin had Emerson Jones scrambling for the majority of this point, but a terrific lob swung the momentum back in her favor. Two points later, with time to set her feet, she won the point with a backhand down the line.

After dropping the first set, Ma came back to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Hot shot: Emerson Jones turns defense into attack in Seoul

Alina Charaeva's full-stretch high backhand volley

After Anna Bondar broke up the baseline strikes with a drop shot, Alina Charaeva hit a crosscourt forehand into the corner.. Bondar got to it and attempted a running pass, but Charaeva, perfectly positioned, won the point with a full-stretch high backhand volley.

Bondar ended up winning the match 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) in a 3 hour and 15 minute marathon.

'Straining every sinew!' Alina Charaeva's full-stretch volley in Seoul

Viktoria Morvayova's forehand down the line

After Talia Gibson pushed Viktoria Morvayova out wide with a forehand, Morvayova responded with an even better one, a bullet down the line that Gibson could only watch.

Gibson ultimately got the win 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).