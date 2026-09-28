Anisimova shuts down season to recover from wrist injury

Amanda Anisimova has announced that she won't play again in 2026, citing a wrist injury.

"I will be wrapping up my season for the year 🫶🏼🥹," the World No. 11 wrote in a concise Instagram post on Monday afternoon. "I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of. Time to get healthy, reset, and see you all in 2027 🙏🏼☝🏼🐼"

Anisimova was set to defend her title at this week's China Open, but pulled out late last week due to the ongoing left wrist injury. She also withdrew from last week's Singapore Tennis Open because of the troubled wrist.

It's been a frustrating year on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz for Anisimova, who in 2025 won two WTA 1000 titles, made two Grand Slam finals and made her debut in the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings. She also qualified for the year-end WTA Finals for the first time, winning two group stage matches to reach the semifinals.

This year has been a different story for the 25-year-old. She didn't reach a final, and got to just one semifinal, in Dubai, in 12 tournaments. Her last tournament was the US Open, where she beat Ashlyn Krueger and Lilli Tagger before getting upset by Anastasia Potapova in the third round.

Anisimova finishes 2026 with a 22-12 record, and has fallen to No. 11 in the world after starting the season at No. 3.

In addition to Anisimova, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the China Open with an unspecified injury. (Like Anisimova, she withdrew from Singapore the week prior.) World No. 10 Marta Kostyuk and World No. 15 Sorana Cirstea have also pulled out of the second-to-last WTA 1000 tournament on the calendar.