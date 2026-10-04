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Match Reaction

Osaka delivers in key moments to outlast Bejlek in Beijing third round

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 04 Oct 2026 1h ago
Naomi Osaka, Beijing 2026

Naomi Osaka passed a stern test against No. 20 seed Sara Bejlek on Sunday, overcoming a determined challenge to earn a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory and advance to the Round of 16 in Beijing for the fourth time. The former World No. 1 needed just over two hours and five match points to secure the win.

Beijing: Scores | Order of play | Draws

Osaka not only had to fend off Bejlek, but also battle difficult playing conditions that included strong winds and cold temperatures.

"I'm really happy with how I played," Osaka said in her post-match interview. "Obviously the conditions weren't amazing, but we both have to play in them, so I never try to complain [about] that. She's an incredible player, so it's nice to have pulled out a two-set victory against her."

Little separated the two players throughout the match. Bejlek held four set points in the opening set and generated nine break-point opportunities overall, but Osaka excelled in key moments to win their first career WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz meeting.

Osaka also continued to prove herself as one of the tour's best front runners. She improved to 28-2 this season when winning the first set, with her only losses in those matches coming against the world's top two players: Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid and Elena Rybakina in Toronto.

More to come...

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