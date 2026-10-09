Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova secure qualification for WTA Finals Indian Wells

Both players are set to make their singles debut at the event

Andreeva has won three titles this season, while Noskova has won two

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA on Friday announced Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova -- two of the most exciting young players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz -- have secured qualification for the WTA Finals Indian Wells.

Andreeva, 19, and 21-year-old Noskova are the third and fourth players to confirm their place to compete on tennis' ultimate stage in November. They join PIF WTA World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and two-time WTA Finals runner-up Aryna Sabalenka in the draw.

Both Andreeva and Noskova will make their WTA Finals singles debuts, with Andreeva having qualified in doubles alongside Diana Shnaider in 2025.

WTA

Noskova's qualification extends the Czech Republic's run of singles representation at the WTA Finals, with the country now having at least one qualifier in 13 of the past 15 editions.

Following a breakout season in 2025, Andreeva has continued her amazing form into and across 2026 to secure her first singles qualification at the WTA Finals.

This season, Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros, reached the final of the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open and claimed WTA 500 titles at the Adelaide International and Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

Joining Andreeva in making her singles debut is Wimbledon champion Noskova, whose qualification is assured as she will finish the season within the Top 7 on the PIF WTA Race to the Finals Leaderboard or as a Grand Slam champion in the No. 8-20 position.

In addition to her first Grand Slam title Noskova also triumphed on grass at the WTA 500 VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open, made the semifinals at the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and posted her best result at the US Open with a quarterfinal run.

WTA

The WTA Finals Indian Wells features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20).

This showcases the world’s best singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. The prestigious season-ending tournament celebrates the best of the WTA on and off the court, delivering an unrivalled fan experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

Tickets are available here for this year's WTA Finals at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, one of the sport's premier destinations and tournament locations.