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One WTA Finals singles spot remains open: Here’s how Karolina Muchova can clinch it

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1m read 19 Oct 2026 4h ago
Karolina Muchova, Wuhan 2026
Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

As the season enters its final stretch, one singles place remains up for grabs at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells. Seven players have qualified: Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova.

Three players remain in contention for the last spot: Karolina Muchova (No. 7, 4,735 points), Iga Swiatek (No. 9, 4,189) and Marta Kostyuk (No. 10, 3,920). Muchova is not playing  this week, so her qualification chances depend on how the other two fare in Ningbo.

The scenario is fairly straightforward: 

  • If Swiatek does not reach the quarterfinals and Kostyuk does not reach the final, Muchova secures the last spot.

That means, of course, a deeper run by either Swiatek or Kostyuk would keep the race open.

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Swiatek, the No. 2 seed, will play Marie Bouzkova, while Kostyuk will open against Hanyu Guo or Ekaterina Alexandrova. Swiatek and Kostyuk are in the same half of Ningbo’s 28-player draw and could meet in the semifinals. 

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 8 in Indian Wells. 

WTA Staff

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