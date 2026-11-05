Road to the WTA Finals: The eight doubles teams heading to Indian Wells

The 2026 WTA Finals Indian Wells doubles field is a mix of familiar faces and brand new names -- sometimes in the same team.

Three pairs in this year's elite eight are returning to the WTA Finals together. Another three teams are composed of players who have all been here before -- but never previously together. Two duos pair one WTA Finals veteran with one player making her debut at the year-end championships.

Secure your seats for the WTA Finals After a season-long race, the world's top players converge in the California desert with the WTA's biggest title still to be won. Buy your tickets

No. 1 Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) and Luisa Stefani (BRA)

The best of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani in 2026

Read more: Dabrowski and Stefani's WTA Finals moment is five years in the making

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 53-10

2026 titles: 6 (Dubai, Strasbourg, Eastbourne, Sao Paulo, Beijing, Wuhan)

2026 finals: 2 (Wimbledon, Tokyo)

Doubles rankings: No. 3 (tied)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 7 (Dabrowski), 1 (Stefani), 0 as a team

Best WTA Finals result: Dabrowski W (2024 with Erin Routliffe), Stefani F (2025 with Timea Babos)

No. 2 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) and Taylor Townsend (USA)

The best of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in 2026

Read more: Siniakova and Townsend book another WTA Finals trip with bigger goals in mind

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 36-4

2026 titles: 5 (Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Roland Garros, US Open)

2026 finals: 0

Doubles rankings: No. 1 (Siniakova), No. 2 (Townsend)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 7 (Siniakova), 2 (Townsend), 2 as a team

Best WTA Finals result: Siniakova W (2022 with Barbora Krejcikova), as a team F (2024)

No. 3 Guo Hanyu (CHN) and Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

The best of Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic in 2026

Read more: A cold call, a Wimbledon title and a spot in the desert: How Guo and Mladenovic built an elite team

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 24-10

2026 titles: 2 (Auckland, Wimbledon)

2026 finals: 0

Doubles rankings: No. 9 (Mladenovic), No. 14 (Guo)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 0 (Guo), 4 (Mladenovic)

Best WTA Finals result: Mladenovic W (2018, 2019 with Timea Babos)

No. 4 Cristina Bucsa (ESP) and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)

The best of Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in 2026

Read nore: How Bucsa and Melichar-Martinez stayed the course to reach their end goal

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 25-13

2026 titles: 1 (Guadalajara)

2026 finals: 2 (Rome, Ningbo)

Doubles rankings: No. 8 (Melichar-Martinez), No. 11 (Bucsa)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 0 (Bucsa), 4 (Melichar-Martinez)

Best WTA Finals result: Melichar-Martinez F (2023 with Ellen Perez)

No. 5 Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) and Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

The best of Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in 2026

Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko are an undeniably iconic pairing. Hsieh brings otherworldly finesse, a creative tennis mind and a nonchalant demeanor; Ostapenko provides no-holds-barred power, a fiery temperament and a penchant for upping the intensity of both. Their first year together fizzled out midway through as trophies proved elusive, but a reunion at the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh seemed to reignite their chemistry. Hsieh and Ostapenko were back in business in 2026, ticked off the title box immediately in Brisbane and -- though they parted ways on clay and grass -- have spent the rest of the hard-court season delighting fans with wild rallies and rollercoaster scorelines.

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 22-6

2026 titles: 1 (Brisbane)

2026 finals: 1 (Doha)

Doubles rankings: No. 13 (Hsieh), No. 15 (Ostapenko)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 6 (Hsieh), 3 (Ostapenko), 1 as a team

Best WTA Finals result: Hsieh W (2013 with Peng Shuai), Ostapenko SF (2022 with Lyudmyla Kichenok, 2025 with Hsieh), as a team SF (2025)

No. 6 Ellen Perez (AUS) and Demi Schuurs (NED)

The best of Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs in 2026

Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs had combined for 29 WTA titles and eight WTA Finals appearances before this year, but 2026 saw two of the longest-standing presences on the doubles circuit team up for the first time. They put together solid performances throughout the season, with grass proving their happiest hunting ground -- the Australian-Dutch duo reached their first final as a team in Bad Homburg and backed it up with a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 30-22

2026 titles: 0

2026 finals: 1 (Bad Homburg)

Doubles rankings: No. 20 (Perez), No. 21 (Schuurs)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 2 (Perez), 6 (Schuurs), 0 as a team

Best WTA Finals result: Perez F (2022 with Nicole Melichar-Martinez), Schuurs SF (2019 with Anna-Lena Groenefeld, 2021 with Nicole Melichar-Martinez, 2022 with Desirae Krawczyk)

No. 7 Elise Mertens (BEL) and Zhang Shuai (CHN)

The best of Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai in 2026

Some partnerships achieve success through long-term, exclusive commitment. Others take a more on-off route to the biggest prizes. Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai first played together in 2019, made the Wimbledon final in 2022 and intermittently joined up in 2024 and 2025 as well. But it wasn't until this year that they won their first title together, and it was a big one -- the Australian Open, which returned Zhang to the major champion's circle for the first time since 2021.

But a modest 8-8 record following Melbourne meant that Mertens and Zhang parted ways again after Wimbledon. Mertens has joined forces with Diana Shnaider, while variety has spiced up Zhang's life -- Mertens is just one of 15 different doubles partners the 37-year-old has had in 2026, including three of her competitors in Indian Wells (Siniakova, Ostapenko and Bucsa). But Mertens and Zhang have already shown that they can take breaks from each other and still thrive -- can they do so again next week?

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 14-8

2026 titles: 1 (Australian Open)

2026 finals: 0

Doubles rankings: No. 5 (Zhang), No. 10 (Mertens)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 7 (Mertens), 2 (Zhang), 0 as a team

Best WTA Finals result: Mertens W (2022, 2025 with Veronika Kudermetova), Zhang SF (2019 with Samantha Stosur)

No. 8 Sara Errani (ITA) and Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

The best of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in 2026

Five months into the 2026 season, one of the defining doubles teams of the previous two years seemed to be over. Jasmine Paolini, struggling with injuries and form, decided to focus on her singles career; Sara Errani remained on her coaching team, but found doubles partners in Lilli Tagger and Nicole Melichar-Martinez instead. But the Italians' strong results at the start of 2026 meant they were still in contention for a WTA Finals place -- and resuming their partnership in the Asian Swing paid dividends. Errani and Paolini compiled a 9-3 record since September and collected their 10th title together in Tokyo to seal the final spot in Indian Wells.

Season snapshot:

2026 win-loss record: 21-10

2026 titles: 1 (Tokyo)

2026 finals: 1 (Miami)

Doubles rankings: No. 12 (Errani), No. 25 (Paolini)

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 5 (Errani), 2 (Paolini), 2 as a team

Best WTA Finals result: Errani SF (2012, 2013 with Roberta Vinci), as a team RR (2024, 2025)