From center court to culture: 2026 FAGE WTA Finals takes the ultimate stage

The stage is set for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells, as the season-ending championship returns to the United States for eight days of world-class women’s tennis and a celebration of sport extending beyond the court.

The crown jewel of women's tennis brings the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams to the iconic Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where they’ll compete for a share of the $10 million prize purse and the chance to be crowned WTA Finals champions. Beyond the competition, the WTA Finals will celebrate the stars, style and cultural influence of women's tennis through limited edition merchandise collaborations, the highly anticipated annual player portraits, interactive tennis experiences, special programming and more.

Fans around the world can follow the action live across 45 broadcasters reaching more than 200 territories, including Tennis Channel in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

“The FAGE WTA Finals brings together the best players in the world to compete for our sport’s ultimate season-ending title,” said WTA Chair Valerie Camillo. “It’s more than a championship -- it’s a celebration of the extraordinary talent, star power and global appeal of women’s tennis, where world-class competition meets the best of fashion, art and entertainment. Together with the City of Indian Wells and our valued partners, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience that brings fans closer to the athletes they love and showcases the excitement and energy of our sport.”

A look at what's in store for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals:

STYLE & STAR POWER

WTA Finals Portraits Return: One of the most anticipated traditions of the WTA Finals returns on Friday, November 6, with the unveiling of this year's official player portraits. Taking a fresh, personality-driven approach, the 2026 portraits will celebrate each qualifier's individuality, personal style and unique story, offering fans a new perspective on the stars of women's tennis. The full portrait collection will debut across the WTA's digital and social channels on Friday.

Hello Kitty Takes Center Court: A Hello Kitty merchandise collection will feature custom designs of the beloved character in tennis settings. T-shirts, sweatshirts and a collectible plush will be available across the Forever Collectible, Wild Collective and HOMAGE product lines, with the collection sold onsite at the tournament and at Sanrio.com.

WTA TOGETHXR: The WTA is teaming up with women's sports media and commerce brand TOGETHXR on a special collaboration for the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals, championing the brand’s “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports™” platform with a limited edition “Everyone Watches Women’s Tennis” design inspired by Indian Wells.

ART, FLAVOR & FAN EXPERIENCES

WTA Finals Indian Wells, Illustrated: As part of the WTA’s efforts to collaborate with emerging female creators, Peruvian illustrator and Adobe Creator Fiorella Granda (@fiorelladoodles) created a commemorative poster to celebrate the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals. Inspired by the Coachella Valley’s mid-century modern architecture and natural beauty, the artwork celebrates the Finals’ Indian Wells setting. The print will be available for purchase in the Fan Village.

A Toast to the Finals: WTA’s signature cocktail makes its debut at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals. Inspired by the WTA’s purple brand color, the “Final Swing” combines vodka, lemonade and Butterfly Pea flower concentrate and is served in a custom Finals tumbler. A portion of proceeds will benefit the WTA Foundation.

Mercedes-Benz Signature Court: Fans can take to the court themselves at the Mercedes-Benz Signature Court, a unique three-sided tennis court with nets arranged in the shape of the iconic Mercedes-Benz star. Open daily from gates opening until the first match begins, the experience will also feature appearances by WTA players and legends throughout the championship.

WTA Foundation Celebrates 10 Years of Impact: As the WTA Foundation celebrates 10 years of impact, the 2026 Finals will spotlight the WTA Foundation's focus on empowering women and girls worldwide. During Women’s Health Day on November 14, the Foundation will highlight its signature health initiatives, including its longstanding ACEing Cancer campaign and the Global Women’s Health Fund's support of global nutrition efforts.

The Foundation will also host its Champions for Change presented by the City of Indian Wells fundraising event and award ceremony, honoring Mary Carillo this year for her outstanding contribution to growing the WTA. Throughout the week, fans can also purchase a commemorative heart-shaped ‘Symbol of Support’ tennis ball pin, with proceeds benefiting the WTA Foundation and its ongoing work to advance opportunities for women and girls through the power of tennis.

PARTNERS ELEVATE THE WTA FINALS EXPERIENCE

The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells brings together existing WTA partners Mercedes-Benz, Morgan Stanley, Rolex, PIF, Accenture and Wilson alongside new partners including title partner FAGE, Skyscanner, and host community partner the City of Indian Wells, to celebrate the best in women’s tennis and create memorable experiences for players and fans.

FAGE will offer on-site product sampling, while Wilson will expand its presence on site as the tournament’s official ball, racket stringer, apparel, footwear and hardgoods partner - with a selection of merchandise available for fans to purchase on site. Through its “Close Call” in-stadium and broadcast graphics, Skyscanner will spotlight the match’s tightest moments, bringing fans closer to the action while placing the brand at the heart of the live experience.

BROADCAST & TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Action will be broadcast live across 45 global broadcasters showing the Finals in more than 200 territories worldwide, including Tennis Channel in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. Click here for the full list of broadcasters.

Unlike traditional single-elimination tournaments, the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals features a round-robin format, with the top two players and teams from each group advancing to the semifinals. Competition begins Sunday, Nov. 8, with singles and doubles round-robin play continuing through Friday, Nov. 13. Semifinals will take place Saturday, Nov. 14, followed by the championship matches on Sunday, Nov. 15.