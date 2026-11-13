History-maker Katerina Siniakova secures record sixth WTA year-end World No. 1 doubles ranking presented by PIF

Czech star finishes as the WTA World No.1 doubles player following an outstanding season capturing a Tour-leading seven titles

Siniakova claims a sixth Year-End No. 1 doubles finish, more than any other player

Siniakova has held the elite ranking position for 209 weeks, the second-most in WTA history

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) announced Friday that Katerina Siniakova has secured the 2026 WTA Year-End World No. 1 Doubles Ranking presented by PIF, making history with her record sixth year-end finish in the elite ranking position.

Siniakova has enjoyed a remarkable 2026 season capturing a Tour-leading seven doubles titles, with five coming alongside Taylor Townsend and two with Zhang Shuai. Her haul this year saw her win four WTA 1000 tournaments, including the Sunshine Double at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the Miami Open presented by Itaú, in addition to two Grand Slams at Roland-Garros and the US Open and finally the WTA 500 Brisbane International.

Demonstrating outstanding consistency throughout the year, Siniakova reached nine finals in 15 tournaments played, having also finished as runner-up at back-to-back WTA 1000 events at the China Open (Beijing) and the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open.

She compiled an impressive 54-8 win-loss record across the season and will be looking to finish on a high at the FAGE WTA Finals with her partner Taylor Townsend as they compete at their third consecutive Finals together.

Siniakova has also continued to strengthen her place in WTA history, having held the World No. 1 doubles ranking for 209 weeks as of November 16, 2026. This places her second on the all-time list for most weeks at No. 1 in doubles, behind only WTA legend Martina Navratilova, who held the top spot for 237 weeks.

Valerie Camillo, WTA Chair, said: “Congratulations to Katerina on securing a historic sixth WTA Year-End World No. 1 doubles ranking. Katerina continues to set the standard in women's doubles, making history this season as the first player in the Open Era to achieve the career Grand Slam with two different partners. We are truly privileged to witness such an extraordinary doubles player performing at the very peak of her game.”

Katerina Siniakova said:

Siniakova was presented with the WTA Year-End World No. 1 doubles trophy in recognition of her achievement in the WTA PIF Rankings earlier today at the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, where the world's leading players come together to celebrate the conclusion of another exciting season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Click here to read more about Siniakova's record-breaking 2026 season.