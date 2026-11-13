How it happened: Svitolina runs away with the third against Sabalenka to reach the FAGE WTA Finals semifinals

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- And just like that, the semifinals are set. It took every set of the last singles match in round-robin play to get there, and the player who took the final spot at the FAGE WTA Finals had spent part of Wednesday wondering whether she’d even have something to play for on Friday.

Elina Svitolina beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to finish second in Group 2 and set up a Saturday semifinal against Group 1 winner Linda Noskova. It was her first win over Sabalenka in six years, ending a run of five straight losses that included their Australian Open semifinal in January.

FAGE WTA Finals championship matches will simulcast for free on Tennis Channel 2

Svitolina went down an early break before taking the first set 6-3, then watched Sabalenka take the second. By the time Svitolina stepped up to serve for the match at 5-1 in the third, she’d broken twice in the decider. Two days after coming back from a set down against Karolina Muchova to stay in contention, Svitolina had given herself another match to play.

Mirra Andreeva, who won Group 2, will face Jessica Pegula for the first time in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Catch up below on how Svitolina took the last spot in the final four: