This week, we break down some of the key numbers behind the 2025 WTA Tour season -- from first-time milestones to noteworthy upsets and from the longest matches to the best three-set records.

Part one of the 2026 statistics wrap covers the season's champions and finalists. Watch every championship point of the season above.

Who won the most titles and reached the most finals?

The 2026 season saw 40 different champions across 54 tournaments in 26 countries or territories on every inhabited continent.

World No. 1 Elena Rybakina and World No. 2 Mirra Andreeva claimed tour-leading title hauls of four trophies each, and were two of nine multiple titlists this season. The full breakdown of champions by tournament level is as follows:

4: Elena Rybakina (2 x Grand Slam, 2 x WTA 500), Mirra Andreeva (1 x Grand Slam, 1 x WTA Finals, 2 x WTA 500)

3: Aryna Sabalenka (2 x WTA 1000, 1 x WTA 500)

2 (1 x Grand Slam, 1 x WTA 500): Linda Noskova

2 (1 x WTA 1000, 1 x WTA 500): Karolina Muchova, Jessica Pegula

2 (1 x WTA 1000, 1 x WTA 250): Marta Kostyuk, Elina Svitolina

2 x WTA 250: Marie Bouzkova

1 x WTA 1000: Maja Chwalinska, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Zheng Qinwen

1 x WTA 500: Sara Bejlek, Cristina Bucsa, Alexandra Eala, Leylah Fernandez, Iva Jovic, Emma Navarro, Diane Parry, Diana Shnaider, Donna Vekic

1 x WTA 250: Kimberly Birrell, Katie Boulter, Sorana Cirstea, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Harriet Dart, Madison Keys, Tamara Korpatsch, Barbora Krejcikova, Magda Linette, Claire Liu, Kristina Liutova, Petra Marcinko, Robin Montgomery, Kaitlin Quevedo, Mayar Sherif, Katerina Siniakova, Peyton Stearns, Lilli Tagger

Rybakina and Andreeva also reached the joint-most finals of any player in 2026, with six each, and were two of 21 players who contested multiple finals this year (ordered by record in finals):

4-2: Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina

3-2: Aryna Sabalenka

2-3: Jessica Pegula

2-2: Karolina Muchova, Elina Svitolina

2-1: Marta Kostyuk

2-0: Marie Bouzkova, Linda Noskova

1-2: Leylah Fernandez, Coco Gauff

1-1: Maja Chwalinska, Alexandra Eala, Iva Jovic, Tamara Korpatsch, Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Navarro, Peyton Stearns, Lilli Tagger

0-3: Victoria Mboko

0-2: Emma Raducanu

Who won their first title in 2025?

Thirteen players captured their first tour-level title in 2026 (compared to six in 2025):

Sara Bejlek, Abu Dhabi

Cristina Bucsa, Merida

Petra Marcinko, Rabat

Robin Montgomery, 's-Hertogenbosch

Lilli Tagger, Prague

Alexandra Eala, Washington

Kristina Liutova, Memphis

Diane Parry, Monterrey

Kaitlin Quevedo, Sao Paulo

Kimberly Birrell, Seoul

Maja Chwalinska, Wuhan

Harriet Dart, Guangzhou

Claire Liu, Hong Kong

Liutova was competing in her first tour-level event, and became the 10th player in history to win the tournament on her WTA main-draw debut. Quevedo was competing in her eighth tour-level main draw, Tagger in her 10th and Marcinko in her 12th.

Sixteen players reached their first tour-level final in 2026 (those who won it are asterisked):

Sara Bejlek, Abu Dhabi*

Taylor Townsend, Austin

Yuliia Starodubtseva, Charleston

Panna Udvardy, Bogota

Veronika Podrez, Rouen

Petra Marcinko, Rabat*

Maja Chwalinska, Roland Garros

Robin Montgomery, 's-Hertogenbosch*

Daria Snigur, Prague

Kristina Liutova, Memphis*

Darja Vidmanova, Memphis

Diane Parry, Monterrey*

Kaitlin Quevedo, Sao Paulo*

Nadia Podoroska, Sao Paulo

Talia Gibson, Singapore

Harriet Dart, Guangzhou*

Liutova and Podrez were competing in their first WTA main draws, Vidmanova in her seventh, and Chwalinska and Quevedo in their eighth.

Who were the youngest and oldest titlists of 2025?

The youngest champion of 2026 was 16-year-old Kristina Liutova in Memphis, and the oldest was 35-year-old Sorana Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca. Dart, 30, became the oldest first-time titlist in Guangzhou since a 32-year-old Arantxa Rus won Hamburg 2023.

Liutova's Memphis result was one of seven title runs by teenagers in 2026, along with:

Lilli Tagger, Prague (18 years old at the time)

Mirra Andreeva, Adelaide and Linz (18 years old at the time); Roland Garros and the WTA Finals Indian Wells (19 years old at the time)

Iva Jovic, Guadalajara (18 years old at the time)

Which lower-ranked outsiders, qualifiers and wild cards won titles in 2025?

One lucky loser won a title in 2026: Donna Vekic (Queen's). Vekic lost to Anna Blinkova in the final qualifying round but went on to lift her fifth career trophy, and first at WTA 500 level. The Croatian became the seventh lucky loser in WTA history to win a tournament, first since Sara Sorribes Tormo at Cleveland 2023 and first to do so above WTA 250 level.

Five qualifiers won titles in 2026: Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Hobart), Sara Bejlek (Abu Dhabi), Robin Montgomery ('s-Hertogenbosch), Kristina Liutova (Memphis) and Harriet Dart (Guangzhou).

Two qualifiers were finalists in 2026: Veronika Podrez (Rouen) and Maja Chwalinska (Roland Garros). Chwalinska became the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era, following 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, and first to do so at Roland Garros.

One wild card won a title in 2026: Zheng Qinwen (Beijing).

Two wild cards were finalists in 2026: Taylor Townsend (Austin) and Victoria Mboko (Strasbourg). Mboko was also the No. 1 seed in Strasbourg.

Seven players ranked beneath No. 100 won a title in 2025 -- in ranking order at the time:

No. 484 Robin Montgomery, 's-Hertogenbosch

No. 229 Kristina Liutova, Memphis

No. 120 Katie Boulter, Ostrava

No. 115 Harriet Dart, Guangzhou

No. 105 Kaitlin Quevedo, Sao Paulo

No. 102 Claire Liu, Hong Kong

No. 101 Sara Bejlek, Abu Dhabi

Excluding unranked players, Montgomery became the third-lowest ranked WTA champion in rankings history, following No. 579 Angelique Widjaja at Bali 2001 and No. 508 Elina Svitolina at Strasbourg 2023. (Two unranked players have won WTA titles -- Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at Bol 1997 and Kim Clijsters at the US Open 2009.)

Nine further players ranked beneath No. 100 were finalists in 2025 -- in ranking order at the time:

No. 317 Nadia Podoroska, Sao Paulo

No. 209 Veronika Podrez, Rouen

No. 170 Sonay Kartal, Wuhan

No. 124 Tamara Korpatsch, Ostrava

No. 119 Taylor Townsend, Austin

No. 115 Paula Badosa, Iasi

No. 114 Maja Chwalinska, Roland Garros

No. 114 Darja Vidmanova, Memphis

No. 112 Tatjana Maria, Eastbourne

Defending champion and home-soil champion watch

The season's title defenses panned out as follows:

Brisbane: Aryna Sabalenka defended her title

Auckland: Clara Tauson competed in Brisbane instead

Adelaide: Madison Keys lost QF to Victoria Mboko

Hobart: McCartney Kessler lost R1 to Olga Danilovic

Australian Open: Madison Keys lost R4 to Jessica Pegula

Abu Dhabi: Belinda Bencic did not play

Cluj-Napoca: Anastasia Potapova lost QF to Sorana Cirstea

Ostrava: was held for the first time since 2022; the most recent champion, Barbora Krejcikova, did not play

Doha: Amanda Anisimova lost R2 to Karolina Pliskova (via retirement)

Dubai: Mirra Andreeva lost QF to Amanda Anisimova

Merida: Emma Navarro lost R2 to Zhang Shuai

Austin: Jessica Pegula did not play

Indian Wells: Mirra Andreeva lost R3 to Katerina Siniakova

Miami: Aryna Sabalenka defended her title

Charleston: Jessica Pegula defended her title

Bogota: Camila Osorio lost R2 to Jazmin Ortenzi

Linz: Ekaterina Alexandrova lost R2 to Karolina Pliskova

Stuttgart: Jelena Ostapenko lost R1 to Mirra Andreeva

Rouen: Elina Svitolina competed in Stuttgart instead

Madrid: Aryna Sabalenka lost QF to Hailey Baptiste

Rome: Jasmine Paolini lost R3 to Elise Mertens

Strasbourg: Elena Rybakina did not play

Rabat: Maya Joint competed in Strasbourg instead

Roland Garros: Coco Gauff lost R3 to Anastasia Potapova

Queen's: Tatjana Maria lost R2 to Elena Rybakina (a reverse of the 2025 quarterfinal)

's-Hertogenbosch: Elise Mertens lost R2 to Elena-Gabriela Ruse (a reverse of the 2025 final)

Berlin: Marketa Vondrousova did not play

Nottingham: McCartney Kessler lost R1 to Katie Volynets

Bad Homburg: Jessica Pegula did not play

Eastbourne: Maya Joint lost R1 to Emiliana Arango

Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek lost R3 to Alexandra Eala

Athens: was an inaugural tournament, the first held in the city since 1990

Iasi: Irina-Camelia Begu did not play

Prague: Marie Bouzkova lost QF to Tereza Valentova (a reverse of the 2025 semifinal)

Hamburg: Lois Boisson did not play

Washington: Leylah Fernandez lost R2 to Alexandra Eala

Toronto: Victoria Mboko did not play

Cincinnati: Iga Swiatek lost SF to Jessica Pegula

Monterrey: Diana Shnaider did not play

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka lost F to Elena Rybakina

Guadalajara: Iva Jovic defended her title

Sao Paulo: Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah did not play

Singapore: Elise Mertens lost QF to Maja Chwalinska

Seoul: Iga Swiatek did not play

Beijing: Amanda Anisimova did not play

Wuhan: Coco Gauff did not play

Ningbo: Elena Rybakina defended her title

Osaka: Leylah Fernandez competed in Ningbo instead

Tokyo: Belinda Bencic did not play

Guangzhou: Ann Li competed in Tokyo instead

Hong Kong: Victoria Mboko did not play

Chennai: Janice Tjen lost F to Magda Linette

There were five successful title defenses in 2026: Aryna Sabalenka (Brisbane, Miami), Jessica Pegula (Charleston), Iva Jovic (Guadalajara) and Elena Rybakina (Ningbo). Sabalenka has successfully defended six titles in her career, Pegula has defended two and both Jovic and Rybakina defended a title for the first time.

Six players claimed a title on home soil in 2025:

Sorana Cirstea (ROU), Cluj-Napoca

Peyton Stearns (USA), Austin

Jessica Pegula (USA), Charleston

Tamara Korpatsch (GER), Hamburg

Coco Gauff (USA), Cincinnati

Zheng Qinwen (CHN), Beijing

Hamburg native Korpatsch was the first German player to win a title in Germany since Angelique Kerber at Bad Homburg 2021, and Zheng was the first Chinese champion in Beijing in the tournament's history.

Six finals between compatriots took place:

Three all-American finals (Peyton Stearns d. Taylor Townsend, Austin; Coco Gauff d. Jessica Pegula, Cincinnati; Iva Jovic d. Peyton Stearns, Guadalajara)

One all-Ukrainian final (Marta Kostyuk d. Veronika Podrez, Rouen)

One all-Czech final (Linda Noskova d. Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon)

One all-Australian final (Kimberly Birrell d. Maya Joint, Seoul)

Rouen marked the first all-Ukrainian final in WTA history, and Wimbledon the first all-Czech Grand Slam final in the Open Era. Seoul marked the first all-Australian final since Samantha Stosur defeated Daria Saville to win Strasbourg 2017.

Who had the smoothest and hardest runs to a title in 2025?

There were seven title runs in 2026 without the loss of a set:

Aryna Sabalenka, Brisbane (dropped 27 games in 5 matches)

Mirra Andreeva, Adelaide (15 games in 4 matches)

Sorana Cirstea, Cluj-Napoca (23 games in 5 matches)

Madison Keys, Eastbourne (23 games in 5 matches)

Iva Jovic, Guadalajara (24 games in 4 matches)

Claire Liu, Hong Kong (32 games in 5 matches

Mirra Andreeva, WTA Finals Indian Wells (26 games in 5 matches)

Andreeva dropped both the fewest total games en route to the title (15) and the fewest games per match (3.75) in Adelaide.

Peyton Stearns, Austin (dropped 3 sets in 5 matches)

Jessica Pegula, Charleston (4 sets in 5 matches)

Elina Svitolina, Rome (3 sets in 6 matches)

Emma Navarro, Strasbourg (3 sets in 5 matches)

Donna Vekic, Queen's (3 sets in 7 matches, including qualifying)

Linda Noskova, Wimbledon (3 sets in 7 matches)

Tamara Korpatsch, Hamburg (3 sets in 5 matches)

Kristina Liutova, Memphis (4 sets in 6 matches, including qualifying)

Elena Rybakina, US Open (3 sets in 7 matches)

Zheng Qinwen, Beijing (4 sets in 7 matches)

Maja Chwalinska, Wuhan (3 sets in 6 matches)

Diana Shnaider, Tokyo (3 sets in 4 matches)

Harriet Dart, Guangzhou (6 sets in 7 matches, including qualifying; 5 sets in 5 main-draw matches)

Magda Linette, Chennai (4 sets in 5 matches)

Zheng conceded 78 games in Beijing -- the second-highest number of games dropped in main-draw matches en route to a WTA title in the Open Era, behind only Madison Keys' 87 dropped at the Australian Open 2025.

Three weeks later, Dart conceded 80 games in Guangzhou, 63 of which were in the main draw. The Briton became the third player this century to win a WTA title after playing three-setters in every main-draw round, following Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Paris 2014 and Christina McHale at Tokyo (Japan Open) 2016.

Four players won a title after facing match point in 2025:

Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells (saved one vs. Elena Rybakina in the final)

Elena Rybakina, Stuttgart (saved two vs. Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinaks)

Linda Noskova, Wimbledon (saved one vs. Sorana Cirstea in the third round)

Harriet Dart, Guangzhou (saved two vs. Sun Xinran in the semifinals)

One final took place between players who had both faced match point to get there. Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Muchova saved one against Coco Gauff in the semifinals.