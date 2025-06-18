Errani, Vavassori joined by Swiatek, Osaka in US Open mixed doubles field

At this year's US Open, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will attempt to defend their mixed doubles crown in a brand new format that sees them joined by singles stars from Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka to Naomi Osaka and Elena Rybakina.

The Italian duo are the current holders of two of the four mixed doubles majors, having also added this year's Roland Garros trophy to their haul. The USTA's overhaul of the competition means that it will now be a 16-team field competing on August 19-20, the tournament's Fan Week. Matches will be best of three sets with no-ad scoring and a 10-point super-tiebreak in lieu of a full third set. Sets will be short sets (first to four games, or a tiebreak played at 4-4) except the final, which will be first to six games, with a tiebreak played at 6-6).

Errani and Vavassori are one of 16 teams who comprise the initial entry list, and are joined by a slew of singles stars from both the WTA and ATP tours. The only players in this week's Top 11 of either tour who have not entered are Coco Gauff and Holger Rune. In order of combined singles rankings, the list is as follows:

1. Emma Navarro (USA) and Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Zheng Qinwen (CHN) and Jack Draper (GBR)

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) and Tommy Paul (USA)

4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) and Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

5. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) and Taylor Fritz (USA)

6. Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

7. Madison Keys (USA) and Frances Tiafoe (USA)

8. Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) and Casper Ruud (NOR)

10. Paula Badosa (ESP) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) and Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) and Alexander Zverev (GER)

13. Olga Danilovic (SRB) and Novak Djokovic (SRB)

14. Taylor Townsend (USA) and Ben Shelton (USA)

15. Sara Errani (ITA) and Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

16. Naomi Osaka (JPN) and Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Aside from Errani and Vavassori, the only players on the list to have reached a Grand Slam mixed doubles final to date are Townsend (the 2024 US Open runner-up with Donald Young and the 2025 Roland Garros runner-up with Evan King) and Pegula (the 2023 US Open runner-up with Austin Krajicek).

Four teams on the list have previously competed together before. As well as Errani and Vavassori, Danilovic and Djokovic compiled a 2-0 record at the 2024 United Cup; Andreeva and Medvedev lost in the first round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (to Errani and Vavassori); and Badosa and Tsitsipas lost in the first round of the 2024 US Open.

The entry window for the tournament will close on July 28, at which point the top eight teams with the best combined singles rankings will gain direct acceptance. The remaining eight teams will be determined via wild cards and announced at a later date.