Tomljanovic announces she's ending 'challenging' 2026 season early

2022 US Open quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic won't be in the Flushing Meadows field when the tournament begins next month. The 33-year-old Aussie announced on social media Thursday that she's ending a "challenging" 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season early citing a series of minor injuries.

"It has been a tough year battling minor injuries, so I've decided to end my season earlier than planned to be healthy and ready for 2027," wrote the former World No. 32 in a stories post to Instagram.

Tomlajnovic last played at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Mariam Bolkvadze. A left foot injury forced her out of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Athens Open earlier this month, and injury-related retirements previously ended her tournaments in Adelaide and Birmingham in the year's first half.

Tomljanovic alluded to keeping busy in her hiatus through her burgeoning off-court profile, which has recently seen her feature as a social media host for Tennis Channel and IMG.

"I hate being away from the tennis court but don't worry, I won't be too far away," she wrote. "I'll be around, just in a different role."

She posted a 15-17 match record on the year, with a semifinal effort at the Libéma Open in June and a quarterfinal run at the ATX Open in February. At the latter, she beat Venus Williams and Iva Jovic.

Germany's Ella Seidel enters the US Open main draw as a result of Tomljanovic's withdrawal.