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Anna
Bondar

HUN
29 yrs
5' 9'' (1.75 m)
Current Singles Rank
76
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
23 / 21
Prize Money
$714,930

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Peter Nagy
  • Sponsored by Mizuno and Yonex

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

50

Height

5' 9'' (1.75 m)

Birthday

May 27, 1997 May 27, 1997

Birthplace

Szeghalom, Hungary

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Finalist (2): 2026 - Hamburg
2025 - Hamburg

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Lausanne (w/Parry)
2022 - Palermo (w/Zimmermann)

Finalist (3): 2026 - Charleston (w/Frech)
2025 - Hamburg (w/Rus)
2024 - Bogota (w/Khromacheva)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (2): 2024 - Hamburg
2021 - Buenos Aires

Finalist (2): 2025 - Jinan, Bari

DOUBLES
Winner (4): 2025 - Antalya 3 (w/Waltert)
2024 - Hamburg (w/Zimmermann), San Luis Potosi (w/Zidansek)
2022 - Budapest (w/Zimmermann)

Finalist (1): 2023 - Parma (w/Zimmermann)

Career in Review

In 2025 reached first Tour final of her career at Hamburg (l. Boisson), defeating No.1 seed and world No.16 Alexandrova en route to the final. Competed in the main draw at all four Slams winning 1r matches at Roland Garros and US Open (d. No.15 Svitolina in 1r)

In 2024, won second career WTA 125 title at Hamburg (first came at 2021 Buenos Aires). In doubles reached the final at Bogota w/Khromacheva and earned WTA 125 titles at Hamburg and San Luis Potosi (both with Zimmerman)

In 2023 won first Grand Slam main draw match defeating Bogdan in 1r at Australian Open; also reached semifinal at Lausanne (l. Cocciaretto) and made 3r at Rome (as qualifier, l. Zheng)

Highlights of 2022 were SF at Rabat (withdrew w/right shoulder injury before match versus Liu) and QF at Lyon (l. Cirstea), Istanbul (l. Kudermetova) and Palermo (l. Sorribes Tormo)

Won first career title on Tour in doubles at Palermo (w/Zimmermann)

Made Top 100 debut on November 15, 2021, following title run at W60 ITF Circuit event in Santiago, Chile

Ended 2021 in fine form, winning 27 matches after US Open, lifting titles at WTA 125K Series event at Buenos Aries and two ITF Circuit tournaments

In 2020, reached two QFs on ITF Circuit and made 2r at WTA 125K Series event at Prague

Suffered 1r defeat on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Budapest (l. Cirstea). Also that year, fell 1r at Bucharest (as qualifier, l. Tig) and in qualifying on three occasions

Contested Grand Slam qualifying for the first time at 2019 Wimbledon

Won the most recent of her 10 ITF Circuit singles titles in January 2019, at $25k Daytona Beach, FL-USA

Fell at first hurdle on debut in WTA qualifying at 2018 Budapest

Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in 2014, winning a title in only her second event, at $10k Antalya-TUR

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Nottingham 2026

Bouzas Maneiro holds off Bondar in Cincinnati first round

02:35
1d ago
Hot Shots

Hot shot: Anna Bondar ends cat-and-mouse thriller with slam dunk in Toronto

1w ago
Anna Bondar, Toronto 2026
00:47
highlights

Korpatsch soars to home title in Hamburg

2w ago
Korpatsch Hamburg champion
05:20
Match Reaction

Korpatsch becomes first German champion in Hamburg since Graf

2m read
2w ago
Korpatsch Hamburg champion
highlights

Bondar wins 3:29 epic vs. Avanesyan, makes third straight Hamburg final

3w ago
Anna Bondar, Hamburg 2026
08:18
highlights

Bondar holds off Charaeva in tight second set to make Hamburg semifinals

3w ago
Anna Bondar, Hamburg 2026
06:11
highlights

Bondar edges Noha Akugue in three-set Hamburg second rounder

3w ago
Anna Bondar, Hamburg R1
06:02