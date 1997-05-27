Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2026 - Hamburg

2025 - Hamburg



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Lausanne (w/Parry)

2022 - Palermo (w/Zimmermann)



Finalist (3): 2026 - Charleston (w/Frech)

2025 - Hamburg (w/Rus)

2024 - Bogota (w/Khromacheva)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Hamburg

2021 - Buenos Aires



Finalist (2): 2025 - Jinan, Bari



DOUBLES

Winner (4): 2025 - Antalya 3 (w/Waltert)

2024 - Hamburg (w/Zimmermann), San Luis Potosi (w/Zidansek)

2022 - Budapest (w/Zimmermann)



Finalist (1): 2023 - Parma (w/Zimmermann)





Career in Review

In 2025 reached first Tour final of her career at Hamburg (l. Boisson), defeating No.1 seed and world No.16 Alexandrova en route to the final. Competed in the main draw at all four Slams winning 1r matches at Roland Garros and US Open (d. No.15 Svitolina in 1r)



In 2024, won second career WTA 125 title at Hamburg (first came at 2021 Buenos Aires). In doubles reached the final at Bogota w/Khromacheva and earned WTA 125 titles at Hamburg and San Luis Potosi (both with Zimmerman)



In 2023 won first Grand Slam main draw match defeating Bogdan in 1r at Australian Open; also reached semifinal at Lausanne (l. Cocciaretto) and made 3r at Rome (as qualifier, l. Zheng)



Highlights of 2022 were SF at Rabat (withdrew w/right shoulder injury before match versus Liu) and QF at Lyon (l. Cirstea), Istanbul (l. Kudermetova) and Palermo (l. Sorribes Tormo)



Won first career title on Tour in doubles at Palermo (w/Zimmermann)



Made Top 100 debut on November 15, 2021, following title run at W60 ITF Circuit event in Santiago, Chile



Ended 2021 in fine form, winning 27 matches after US Open, lifting titles at WTA 125K Series event at Buenos Aries and two ITF Circuit tournaments



In 2020, reached two QFs on ITF Circuit and made 2r at WTA 125K Series event at Prague



Suffered 1r defeat on WTA main draw debut at 2019 Budapest (l. Cirstea). Also that year, fell 1r at Bucharest (as qualifier, l. Tig) and in qualifying on three occasions



Contested Grand Slam qualifying for the first time at 2019 Wimbledon



Won the most recent of her 10 ITF Circuit singles titles in January 2019, at $25k Daytona Beach, FL-USA



Fell at first hurdle on debut in WTA qualifying at 2018 Budapest



Made professional debut on ITF Circuit in 2014, winning a title in only her second event, at $10k Antalya-TUR

