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Camila
Osorio

COL
24 yrs
5' 7" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
55
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
25 / 17
Prize Money
$791,442

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Romain Deridder
  • Left her hometown of Cúcuta for the Club Med academy in Florida aged 11
  • Grandfather Rolando, father Carlos and brother Sebastián all played football professionally, while mother Adriana was a basketball player
  • Family dogs are named Neymar and Messi

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

33

Height

5' 7" (1.70m)

Birthday

Dec 22, 2001 December 22, 2001

Birthplace

Cúcuta, Colombia
18A39EFE-16F0-45A4-AF57-D1B36E2A9D8E (1)
Romain Deridder

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2025 - Bogota
2024 - Bogota
2021 - Bogota

Finalist (2): 2022 - Monterrey
2021 - Tenerife


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Manila

Career in Review

2025 highlight was winning her home-soil Bogota title for a second straight year and third time in career (d. Kawa in F); also reached SF at Rabat and QF at Singapore

In 2024, earned second career title at Bogota (d. Bouzkova) as well as semifinals at WTA 500 Guadalajara and WTA 125 Lleida

During 2023, made SF at Lyon (l. Garcia), and reached first WTA 1000 R16 of career at Rome by notching first career Top 5 win (d. Garcia, l. Haddad Maia). Also made QF at Palermo (l. Sherif) and Nanchang (l. Bouzkova)

In 2022, made QF at Guadalajara 250 (l. Kalinskaya), R-Up run at Monterrey (l. Fernandez), and SF at Bogota (l. Pigossi) in title defense campaign

Won maiden WTA title on home soil at 2021 Bogota (d. Zidansek in F); at No.180 was the lowest-ranked WTA title winner since No.299 Gasparyan triumphed at 2018 Tashkent

Also in 2021, finished R-Up at Tenerife (l. Li), reached SF at Charleston 250 and Belgrade, and battled through qualifying to reach 3r at Wimbledon. Made Top 100 debut on May 24, following SF run at Belgrade as qualifier

Finished 2020 ranked at No.186 (the same position she ended 2019). Reached SF at $25K ITF/Saint Malo-FRA, and contested qualifying at Australian Open and Roland Garros

In 2019, won second and third career ITF Circuit titles, both at $25K Guayaquil-ECU

During 2018, won first ITF Circuit singles title at $15K Cucuta-COL

Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2017 Bogota (as WC, l. Blinkova)

Made professional debut in qualifying at 2016 Bogota (l. Perrin in 3s)

On the ITF Junior Circuit rose to No.1 in September 2019, shortly after winning US Open junior singles title (d. Yepifanova in F)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Taylor Townsend, Cincinnati 2026

Townsend tops Osorio from a set down in Cincinnati; to meet Rybakina next

03:10
2d ago
highlights

Alexandrova defeats Osorio for the first time in Toronto second round

1w ago
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Toronto 2026
02:33
highlights

Osorio reels in qualifier Stefanini in Toronto opener

1w ago
Camila Osorio, 2026 Memphis R1 (Getty)
04:39
highlights

Osorio storms past Hunter and into Memphis second round

2w ago
Camila Osorio, Memphis 2026
04:26
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Osorio triumphs over Putintseva in 3:30 Roland Garros epic

3m read
2mo ago
Camila Osorio, Roland Garros 2026
highlights

Udvardy defeats Osorio in Rabat to make second semifinal of 2026

2mo ago
Panna Udvardy, Rabat 2026
03:11
highlights

Osorio knocks out top seed Tjen to move into Rabat quarters

2mo ago
Camila Osorio, Rabat 2026
04:36