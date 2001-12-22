Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2025 - Bogota

2024 - Bogota

2021 - Bogota



Finalist (2): 2022 - Monterrey

2021 - Tenerife





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Manila





Career in Review

2025 highlight was winning her home-soil Bogota title for a second straight year and third time in career (d. Kawa in F); also reached SF at Rabat and QF at Singapore



In 2024, earned second career title at Bogota (d. Bouzkova) as well as semifinals at WTA 500 Guadalajara and WTA 125 Lleida



During 2023, made SF at Lyon (l. Garcia), and reached first WTA 1000 R16 of career at Rome by notching first career Top 5 win (d. Garcia, l. Haddad Maia). Also made QF at Palermo (l. Sherif) and Nanchang (l. Bouzkova)



In 2022, made QF at Guadalajara 250 (l. Kalinskaya), R-Up run at Monterrey (l. Fernandez), and SF at Bogota (l. Pigossi) in title defense campaign



Won maiden WTA title on home soil at 2021 Bogota (d. Zidansek in F); at No.180 was the lowest-ranked WTA title winner since No.299 Gasparyan triumphed at 2018 Tashkent



Also in 2021, finished R-Up at Tenerife (l. Li), reached SF at Charleston 250 and Belgrade, and battled through qualifying to reach 3r at Wimbledon. Made Top 100 debut on May 24, following SF run at Belgrade as qualifier



Finished 2020 ranked at No.186 (the same position she ended 2019). Reached SF at $25K ITF/Saint Malo-FRA, and contested qualifying at Australian Open and Roland Garros



In 2019, won second and third career ITF Circuit titles, both at $25K Guayaquil-ECU



During 2018, won first ITF Circuit singles title at $15K Cucuta-COL



Fell 1r on WTA main draw debut at 2017 Bogota (as WC, l. Blinkova)



Made professional debut in qualifying at 2016 Bogota (l. Perrin in 3s)



On the ITF Junior Circuit rose to No.1 in September 2019, shortly after winning US Open junior singles title (d. Yepifanova in F)