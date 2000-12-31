alycia parks

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2023 - Lyon



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Cincinnati (w/Townsend)

2022 - Ostrava (w/McNally)



Finalist (1): 2023 - Birmingham (w/Hunter)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2024 - Angers, Warsaw, Gaiba

2022 - Angers, Andorra



Finalist (1): 2024 - Midland



DOUBLES

Winner (3): 2024 - Gaiba (w/Baptiste)

2022 - Midland (w/Muhammad), Angers (w/S.Zhang)



Finalist (1): 2023 - Paris (w/N.Kichenok)



Career in Review

Best results of 2025 were semifinals at Monterrey (l. eventual champion Shnaider) and Auckland (l. Osaka); registered first Roland Garros main draw match win over No.13 Karolina Muchova



Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result courtesy of run to 3r at Australian Open (l. Gauff). Also won three WTA 125 titles, at Angers, Warsaw and Gaiba



Won first singles title in 2023 at Lyon (d. Garcia). In doubles won Cincinnati (w/Townsend) and achieved R-Up at Birmingham (w/Hunter)



Contested three WTA main draws in 2022, highlighted by maiden QF at this level at Ostrava (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Krejcikova)



In 2022, also made 2r at Berlin (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Jabeur) and finished the campaign with a 10-match winning streak that brought WTA 125K Series titles at Andorra and Angers



Closed out 2021 with R-Up finish at W25 event in Daytona Beach-Fl, USA



In 2021, also made 2r at Lausanne and fell 1r at US Open (as WC, l. Danilovic) and Indian Wells (as qualifier, l. Rus); struck 129mph serve during 1r defeat at US Open, matching V.Williams' record for the fastest serve in the tournament's history



Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2021 Charleston (as qualifier, l. Jabeur)



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Charleston (l. Vikhlyantseva in final round)



Owns one ITF Circuit singles title from six finals, triumphing at $25k Orlando-FL in November 2020 (also won doubles title)



Made ITF Circuit debut at a $15k event in Orlando-FL, USA in March 2017

