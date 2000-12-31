alycia parks

Stories
Biography
- Has been coached by her father Michael Parks since childhood
- Born in Atlanta, Georgia
- Started playing tennis at the age of 7 and she and her older sister moved to Florida at the age of 10 for better training to develop their game
- Graduated high school in 2019 and declined several scholarship offers to pursue playing tennis professionally
- Hobbies include, cooking, rollerblading, and playing with her Jack Russell Terrier and Giant Schnauzer puppies
- In 2017, started clothing line called 'Alyciamikay' alongside sister Mikayla
- Favorite tennis player is Serena Williams
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High40
Height6' 1'' (1.85m)
BirthdayDec 31, 2000 December 31, 2000
BirthplaceAtlanta, Georgia
Career Highlights
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 - Lyon
DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Cincinnati (w/Townsend)
2022 - Ostrava (w/McNally)
Finalist (1): 2023 - Birmingham (w/Hunter)
WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (5): 2024 - Angers, Warsaw, Gaiba
2022 - Angers, Andorra
Finalist (1): 2024 - Midland
DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2024 - Gaiba (w/Baptiste)
2022 - Midland (w/Muhammad), Angers (w/S.Zhang)
Finalist (1): 2023 - Paris (w/N.Kichenok)
Career in Review
Best results of 2025 were semifinals at Monterrey (l. eventual champion Shnaider) and Auckland (l. Osaka); registered first Roland Garros main draw match win over No.13 Karolina Muchova
Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result courtesy of run to 3r at Australian Open (l. Gauff). Also won three WTA 125 titles, at Angers, Warsaw and Gaiba
Won first singles title in 2023 at Lyon (d. Garcia). In doubles won Cincinnati (w/Townsend) and achieved R-Up at Birmingham (w/Hunter)
Contested three WTA main draws in 2022, highlighted by maiden QF at this level at Ostrava (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Krejcikova)
In 2022, also made 2r at Berlin (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Jabeur) and finished the campaign with a 10-match winning streak that brought WTA 125K Series titles at Andorra and Angers
Closed out 2021 with R-Up finish at W25 event in Daytona Beach-Fl, USA
In 2021, also made 2r at Lausanne and fell 1r at US Open (as WC, l. Danilovic) and Indian Wells (as qualifier, l. Rus); struck 129mph serve during 1r defeat at US Open, matching V.Williams' record for the fastest serve in the tournament's history
Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2021 Charleston (as qualifier, l. Jabeur)
Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Charleston (l. Vikhlyantseva in final round)
Owns one ITF Circuit singles title from six finals, triumphing at $25k Orlando-FL in November 2020 (also won doubles title)
Made ITF Circuit debut at a $15k event in Orlando-FL, USA in March 2017
Latest MatchesAll Matches
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