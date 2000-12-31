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Alycia
Parks

USA
25 yrs
6' 1'' (1.85m)
Current Singles Rank
63
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
23 / 24
Prize Money
$793,887

Stories

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Biography

  • Has been coached by her father Michael Parks since childhood
  • Born in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Started playing tennis at the age of 7 and she and her older sister moved to Florida at the age of 10 for better training to develop their game
  • Graduated high school in 2019 and declined several scholarship offers to pursue playing tennis professionally
  • Hobbies include, cooking, rollerblading, and playing with her Jack Russell Terrier and Giant Schnauzer puppies
  • In 2017, started clothing line called 'Alyciamikay' alongside sister Mikayla
  • Favorite tennis player is Serena Williams

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

40

Height

6' 1'' (1.85m)

Birthday

Dec 31, 2000 December 31, 2000

Birthplace

Atlanta, Georgia

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 - Lyon

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Cincinnati (w/Townsend)
2022 - Ostrava (w/McNally)

Finalist (1): 2023 - Birmingham (w/Hunter)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (5): 2024 - Angers, Warsaw, Gaiba
2022 - Angers, Andorra

Finalist (1): 2024 - Midland

DOUBLES
Winner (3): 2024 - Gaiba (w/Baptiste)
2022 - Midland (w/Muhammad), Angers (w/S.Zhang)

Finalist (1): 2023 - Paris (w/N.Kichenok)

Career in Review

Best results of 2025 were semifinals at Monterrey (l. eventual champion Shnaider) and Auckland (l. Osaka); registered first Roland Garros main draw match win over No.13 Karolina Muchova

Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result courtesy of run to 3r at Australian Open (l. Gauff). Also won three WTA 125 titles, at Angers, Warsaw and Gaiba

Won first singles title in 2023 at Lyon (d. Garcia). In doubles won Cincinnati (w/Townsend) and achieved R-Up at Birmingham (w/Hunter)

Contested three WTA main draws in 2022, highlighted by maiden QF at this level at Ostrava (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Krejcikova)

In 2022, also made 2r at Berlin (as qualifier, l. eventual champion Jabeur) and finished the campaign with a 10-match winning streak that brought WTA 125K Series titles at Andorra and Angers

Closed out 2021 with R-Up finish at W25 event in Daytona Beach-Fl, USA

In 2021, also made 2r at Lausanne and fell 1r at US Open (as WC, l. Danilovic) and Indian Wells (as qualifier, l. Rus); struck 129mph serve during 1r defeat at US Open, matching V.Williams' record for the fastest serve in the tournament's history

Reached 2r on WTA main draw debut at 2021 Charleston (as qualifier, l. Jabeur)

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2021 Charleston (l. Vikhlyantseva in final round)

Owns one ITF Circuit singles title from six finals, triumphing at $25k Orlando-FL in November 2020 (also won doubles title)

Made ITF Circuit debut at a $15k event in Orlando-FL, USA in March 2017

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Viktorija Golubic, 2026 Cincinnati R1 (Getty)

Ten years after debut, Golubic beats Parks for first Cincinnati win

02:00
1d ago
Match Reaction

Fresh off Washington title, Eala powers into Toronto third round

3m read
1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Toronto 2026
highlights

Eala extends winning streak to six with win over Parks

1w ago
Alexandra Eala, Toronto 2026
02:58
highlights

Wild card Havlickova upsets Parks in Prague for career-best win

3w ago
Lucie Havlickova, Prague 2026
02:22
highlights

Sakkari knocks off Parks to make Athens semis on home soil

4w ago
Maria Sakkari, Athens 2026
01:42
highlights

Parks saves match point, escapes Hontama in rollercoaster Athens tilt

1mo ago
Alycia Parks, Athens 2026
03:33
highlights

Parks passes Grammatikopoulou test in Athens first round

1mo ago
Alycia Parks, Athens 2026
03:42