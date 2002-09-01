Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Lausanne (w/A.Bondar)

Merida (w/McNally)



Finalist (1): 2024 - Nottingham (w/Dart)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Paris

2023 - Paris

2021 - Montevideo



Finalist (3): 2023 - Colina, Montevideo

2021 - Buenos Aires



Career in Review

Highlights in 2025 included 3r runs at Wimbledon (as a qualifier) and US Open, also reached R16 at Strasbourg, Hamburg and Chennai



2024 season highlight was posting best result at a WTA 1000 by reaching R16 at Indian Wells and first time reaching 3r at Australian Open and 2r at US Open. Also made three SF runs at Osaka, Palermo, and Nottingham. Broke into the Top 50 for the first time and achieved new career-high ranking of No.48 in October



The 2023 Grand Slam season included two 2r runs at Roland Garros (l. Andreeva) and Wimbledon (l. Martic); fell in 1r at Australian Open (l. Townsend) and US Open (l. Boulter)



Best Tour level showing in 2023 was a SF run at Lausanne (l. Burel)



In 2022, lifted the WTA 125 Paris title (d. McNally via W/O) and further reached another WTA 125 final at Colina (l. Bejlek)



Broke into Top 100 on February 28, 2022 and continued steady progress for remainder of season



First notable 2022 performance was 3r run at Roland Garros (l. Stephens) beating defending champion Krejcikova in 1r



In the 2022 grass season, made SF at Gaiba 125 and 3r at Wimbledon (l. Jabeur)



Series of impressive performances in 2022 started from QF at Palermo (l. Camelia Begu) followed by SF at Granby (l. Kasatkina), QF at Portoroz (l. Lena Friedsam), and QF at Monastir before 1r exits at Cluj Napoca, Rouen 125, and W80 Poitiers



Finished 2021 in fine form, winning 18 of last 20 matches, highlighted by two WTA 125K Series finals, winning title in Montevideo, Uruguay and finishing R-Up at Buenos Aries, Argentina



Overall, compiled 50-23 win-loss record last year, lifting three ITF Circuit titles and rising nearly 200 places in the rankings during second half of campaign. Also fell 1r at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Sasnovich) and Strasbourg (as qualifier, l. Niemeier)



Lifted first ITF Circuit title in 2020, at W15 tournament in Antalya, Turkey



Reached 2r on WTA main-draw debut at 2019 Roland Garros (as WC, d. Lapko, l. Mertens)



First contested WTA qualifying at 2018 Roland Garros



Owns four titles in singles and three in doubles on ITF Circuit



Made professional debut at W15 ITF Circuit event in Le Havre in 2017