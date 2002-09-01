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Diane
Parry

FRA
23 yrs
5' 7" (1.70m)
Current Singles Rank
66
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 18
Prize Money
$717,016

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Thomas Hogstedt and Julie Coin
  • Started playing tennis aged five
  • Favorite surface is hard

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

47

Height

5' 7" (1.70m)

Birthday

Sep 1, 2002 September 1, 2002

Birthplace

Nice, France
Thomas Hogstedt
Thomas Hogstedt

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Lausanne (w/A.Bondar)
Merida (w/McNally)

Finalist (1): 2024 - Nottingham (w/Dart)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Paris
2023 - Paris
2021 - Montevideo

Finalist (3): 2023 - Colina, Montevideo
2021 - Buenos Aires

Career in Review

Highlights in 2025 included 3r runs at Wimbledon (as a qualifier) and US Open, also reached R16 at Strasbourg, Hamburg and Chennai

2024 season highlight was posting best result at a WTA 1000 by reaching R16 at Indian Wells and first time reaching 3r at Australian Open and 2r at US Open. Also made three SF runs at Osaka, Palermo, and Nottingham. Broke into the Top 50 for the first time and achieved new career-high ranking of No.48 in October

The 2023 Grand Slam season included two 2r runs at Roland Garros (l. Andreeva) and Wimbledon (l. Martic); fell in 1r at Australian Open (l. Townsend) and US Open (l. Boulter)

Best Tour level showing in 2023 was a SF run at Lausanne (l. Burel)

In 2022, lifted the WTA 125 Paris title (d. McNally via W/O) and further reached another WTA 125 final at Colina (l. Bejlek)

Broke into Top 100 on February 28, 2022 and continued steady progress for remainder of season

First notable 2022 performance was 3r run at Roland Garros (l. Stephens) beating defending champion Krejcikova in 1r

In the 2022 grass season, made SF at Gaiba 125 and 3r at Wimbledon (l. Jabeur)

Series of impressive performances in 2022 started from QF at Palermo (l. Camelia Begu) followed by SF at Granby (l. Kasatkina), QF at Portoroz (l. Lena Friedsam), and QF at Monastir before 1r exits at Cluj Napoca, Rouen 125, and W80 Poitiers

Finished 2021 in fine form, winning 18 of last 20 matches, highlighted by two WTA 125K Series finals, winning title in Montevideo, Uruguay and finishing R-Up at Buenos Aries, Argentina

Overall, compiled 50-23 win-loss record last year, lifting three ITF Circuit titles and rising nearly 200 places in the rankings during second half of campaign. Also fell 1r at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Sasnovich) and Strasbourg (as qualifier, l. Niemeier)

Lifted first ITF Circuit title in 2020, at W15 tournament in Antalya, Turkey

Reached 2r on WTA main-draw debut at 2019 Roland Garros (as WC, d. Lapko, l. Mertens)

First contested WTA qualifying at 2018 Roland Garros

Owns four titles in singles and three in doubles on ITF Circuit

Made professional debut at W15 ITF Circuit event in Le Havre in 2017

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
GettyImages-2290359749

Parry reels in Dolehide to reach second round in Cincinnati

04:59
1d ago
highlights

Day escapes Parry from 5-3 down in decider to advance in Toronto

1w ago
Kayla Day, Toronto 2026
04:03
highlights

Hontama upsets Parry in Prague for second Top 100 win in as many weeks

3w ago
Mai Hontama, Prague 2026
03:46
highlights

Noskova powers past Parry in Berlin; into fourth quarterfinal of 2026

1mo ago
Linda Noskova, Berlin 2026
03:11
highlights

Parry upsets Tauson in Berlin to notch first Top 30 win on grass

1mo ago
Diane Parry, Berlin 2026
04:01
Match Reaction

Qualifier Chwalinska sets Roland Garros quarterfinal against Kalinskaya

7m read
2mo ago
Maja Chwalinska, Roland Garros 2026
analysis

Best of Roland Garros Round 3: Fireworks on and off the court cap a wild two days

4m read
2mo ago
Naomi Osaka, Roland Garros 2026