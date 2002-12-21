Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2025 - Auckland

2021 - Lyon, Luxembourg



Finalist (2): 2025 - Dubai

2021 - Courmayeur



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2021 - Chicago

Finalist (3): 2024 - Hong Kong, Oeiras

2022 - Limoges





Career in Review

In 2025, won Auckland title (first Tour title since 2021) and reached first career WTA 1000 final at Dubai (l. M.Andreeva); made Top 20 debut, finishing at career-high No.12 in the year-end rankings



Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result by reaching R16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career. Also achieved R-Up at two WTA 125s, Hong Kong and Oeiras



In 2023 matched her career best Grand Slam result at Roland Garros where she reached the 3r as a qualifier (l.Avanesyan); also reached the Linz QF (l. Martic)



Back injury restricted her to just 11 WTA main-draw outings in 2022, with best result a QF showing at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (l. Sasnovich). Also finished R-Up in her last event of the year at WTA 125K Series event in Limoges and won one ITF Circuit title at W25 Selva Gardener



Came through qualifying to win maiden WTA title in Lyon in March 2021 (in final, beat fellow qualifier Golubic - last time two qualifiers met in a WTA final was at 2017 Tokyo [Japan Open], when Diyas beat Kato); also in 2021, won a second title in Luxembourg and finished runner-up at Courmayeur



Ended 2020 season ranked No.152 (up from No.267 at the end of 2019) after posting 30-7 win-loss record. Best results were 2r at Roland Garros (as qualifier, d.No.25 Brady, l. Collins) and lifting two titles on ITF Circuit



Made Tour-level debut (main draw and qualifying) with 1r exit at 2019 Lugano (as wildcard qualifier, l. Rodina). Also lifted four ITF Circuit singles titles in 2019



Won maiden ITF Circuit title in just her second tournament, at $15k ITF/Stockholm-SWE in 2017



Reached SF on professional debut at $15k ITF/Antalya-TUR in 2017



On ITF Junior Circuit has lifted nine singles titles, including at 2019 Australian Open (d. Fernandez in F). In 2019 she became the first Dane to top the junior world rankings