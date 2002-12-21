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Clara
Tauson

DEN
23 yrs
6' (1.82 m)
Current Singles Rank
42
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
13 / 18
Prize Money
$1,032,724

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Kasper Elsvad
  • Started playing tennis aged six; tennis is the only sport she has played
  • 2019 Australian Open girls' champion, defeating Leylah Fernandez in final
  • Self-described style as aggressive explaining, "I like to come in the court and finish at net if I have the opportunity"
  • Uncle, Michael Tauson, is a former ATP player
  • Trains in Belgium at the Justine Henin Academy with her coach
  • In free time, also enjoys talking to friends via Facetime or watch Netflix; enjoys watching crime shows, like The Blacklist

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

12

Height

6' (1.82 m)

Birthday

Dec 21, 2002 December 21, 2002

Birthplace

Copenhagen, Denmark

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2025 - Auckland
2021 - Lyon, Luxembourg

Finalist (2): 2025 - Dubai
2021 - Courmayeur

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2021 - Chicago
Finalist (3): 2024 - Hong Kong, Oeiras
2022 - Limoges

Career in Review

In 2025, won Auckland title (first Tour title since 2021) and reached first career WTA 1000 final at Dubai (l. M.Andreeva); made Top 20 debut, finishing at career-high No.12 in the year-end rankings

Highlight of 2024 season was posting best Grand Slam result by reaching R16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career. Also achieved R-Up at two WTA 125s, Hong Kong and Oeiras

In 2023 matched her career best Grand Slam result at Roland Garros where she reached the 3r as a qualifier (l.Avanesyan); also reached the Linz QF (l. Martic)

Back injury restricted her to just 11 WTA main-draw outings in 2022, with best result a QF showing at Melbourne Summer Set 2 (l. Sasnovich). Also finished R-Up in her last event of the year at WTA 125K Series event in Limoges and won one ITF Circuit title at W25 Selva Gardener

Came through qualifying to win maiden WTA title in Lyon in March 2021 (in final, beat fellow qualifier Golubic - last time two qualifiers met in a WTA final was at 2017 Tokyo [Japan Open], when Diyas beat Kato); also in 2021, won a second title in Luxembourg and finished runner-up at Courmayeur

Ended 2020 season ranked No.152 (up from No.267 at the end of 2019) after posting 30-7 win-loss record. Best results were 2r at Roland Garros (as qualifier, d.No.25 Brady, l. Collins) and lifting two titles on ITF Circuit

Made Tour-level debut (main draw and qualifying) with 1r exit at 2019 Lugano (as wildcard qualifier, l. Rodina). Also lifted four ITF Circuit singles titles in 2019

Won maiden ITF Circuit title in just her second tournament, at $15k ITF/Stockholm-SWE in 2017

Reached SF on professional debut at $15k ITF/Antalya-TUR in 2017

On ITF Junior Circuit has lifted nine singles titles, including at 2019 Australian Open (d. Fernandez in F). In 2019 she became the first Dane to top the junior world rankings

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Nikola Bartunkova, Toronto 2026

Bartunkova upsets No. 27 seed Tauson in Toronto second round

02:57
1w ago
highlights

Cocciaretto denies Tauson from 6-4, 3-1 down in 3:05 Washington epic

2w ago
Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Washington 2026
05:56
highlights

Tauson avenges Abu Dhabi loss to Bejlek to make Athens semifinals

4w ago
Clara Tauson, Athens 2026
03:54
highlights

Tauson advances past lucky loser Tona into Athens quarterfinals

4w ago
Clara Tauson, Athens 2026
02:47
Hot Shots

Hot shot: Clara Tauson's sharply angled backhand pass in Athens

1mo ago
Clara Tauson, Athens 2026
00:33
highlights

Tauson comes from a break down to top Hibino in Athens opener

1mo ago
Clara Tauson, Athens 2026
04:49
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

3m read
1mo ago
Tatjana Maria, Eastbourne 2026