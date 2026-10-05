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Match Reaction

Zheng prevails over Bouzkova in third straight three-setter in Beijing

Author: Cole Bambini
Match Reaction
2m read 05 Oct 2026 1h ago
Zheng Qinwen, Beijing 2026

BEIJING -- Three matches in, and three three-setters down for Zheng Qinwen. 

In a close 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5 win over Czechia's Marie Bouzkova in 2 hours and 54 minutes, Zheng is through to the Round of 16 at the China Open for the first time since 2024.

"I just think I believe here everybody wants to take me down," Zheng said to press. "They really show up [with] their best tennis. I believe somehow they prove that the level was really high."

She will next face Alina Charaeva, who is in the middle of an unexpected run to the fourth round after defeating Sonay Kartal Monday just days following her upset win over World No. 1 Elena Rybakina. 

Zheng has now played a total of eight hours and one minute on court, the most of any player thus far the China Open, but has grinded out the win when it matters most in the deciding set. Of her 21 wins this season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, Zheng has won 13 of them in deciding sets. 

During her post-match press conference, Zheng quickly pointed to a moment when she led 3-1 in the first set that in hindsight she wished she did better mentally. On Bouzkova's serve, Zheng created a triple break opportunity, but Bouzkova ultimately held. 

Prior to the tournament, Zheng explained how Beijing feels like her fifth Grand Slam, and that she truly wants to put on a strong outing for her home-crowd. While the Chinese crowd gives her plenty of motivation, she's trying to let the pressure build like it did in that early moment in the first set.

"Of course, I'm really happy to win because I felt like maybe [the opponent] plays without pressure, but I felt I really play with lot of pressure because I want to perform well in front of my home crowd," Zheng said. "This gives me energy, but in the same time I believe maybe I should be a bit more chill, more relax on court, especially when I'm leading 3-1 in the first set.

"Those mistakes... I believe I should [have] done it better."

Throughout the match, Zheng put pressure on Bouzkova's serve, forcing 12 break-point chances and winning 36% of Bouzkova's first-service points and 53% of her second-service points. On Zheng's serve, her 81% success rate on first-service points (46-of-57) and 11 aces might have just been the difference -- her 26 aces this tournament are the most of any player. 

Zheng said she didn't put too much of en emphasis on her serve during practice ahead of the tournament, and though she wants to see stronger results, it's been one of her biggest weapons in Beijing and she's more pleased with how she's developed the points. 

"There was some ups and downs in my practice, I thought I could have done better," Zheng said. "What makes me happy is what I did after my serve. I didn't really practice previously, but I did better in the matches. This is something I should celebrate."

More to come...

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