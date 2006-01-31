Stories
Biography
- Coached by Jakub Kahoun
PlaysLeft-Handed
Career High100
HeightN/A
BirthdayJan 31, 2006 January 31, 2006
BirthplaceN/A
Career Highlights
WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (2): 2025 - Makarska; 2023 - Colina.
Career in Review
2024 breakthrough performance saw her reach R16 at WTA 1000 Madrid as a qualifier. Also reached main draw as a qualifying at Australian Open and made two WTA 125 SFs at Colina and Buenos Aires and achieve a career high ranking of No.114 in May
In 2023, played main draw at Australian Open (l. Krejcikova) and Roland Garros (l. Rakhimova) both as a qualifier; also played qualifying at Austin, Rome, Wimbledon and US Open
Also in 2023, won title at WTA 125K event in Colina, Chile and two titles on ITF circuit at W25 Santa Margherita di Pula, ITA and W25 Parnu, EST
Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2022 Wimbledon and made WTA main draw debut at 2022 US Open coming through qualifying where she fell to No.35 Liudmila Samsonova in first round
Also in 2022, won three ITF titles at W60 Olomouc, CZE; W60 Ceska Lipa, CZE; and W25 Santa Margherita di Pula, ITA Standout junior results came at 2022 Roland Garros (l. Havlickova), when she reached SF in singles and won girls’ doubles title w/Havlickova
Made professional debut in 2021 on ITF circuit winning first title at W60 Olumouc, CZE
