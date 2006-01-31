WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Finals
Highlights
Fantasy
H2H
Shop

Sara
Bejlek

CZE
19 yrs
Current Ranking
100
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
33 / 16
Prize Money
$324,137

Stories

Biography

  • Coached by Jakub Kahoun

Plays

Left-Handed

Career High

100

Height

N/A

Birthday

Jan 31, 2006 January 31, 2006

Birthplace

N/A

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (2): 2025 - Makarska; 2023 - Colina.

Career in Review

2024 breakthrough performance saw her reach R16 at WTA 1000 Madrid as a qualifier. Also reached main draw as a qualifying at Australian Open and made two WTA 125 SFs at Colina and Buenos Aires and achieve a career high ranking of No.114 in May

In 2023, played main draw at Australian Open (l. Krejcikova) and Roland Garros (l. Rakhimova) both as a qualifier; also played qualifying at Austin, Rome, Wimbledon and US Open

Also in 2023, won title at WTA 125K event in Colina, Chile and two titles on ITF circuit at W25 Santa Margherita di Pula, ITA and W25 Parnu, EST

Made Tour-level qualifying debut at 2022 Wimbledon and made WTA main draw debut at 2022 US Open coming through qualifying where she fell to No.35 Liudmila Samsonova in first round

Also in 2022, won three ITF titles at W60 Olomouc, CZE; W60 Ceska Lipa, CZE; and W25 Santa Margherita di Pula, ITA Standout junior results came at 2022 Roland Garros (l. Havlickova), when she reached SF in singles and won girls’ doubles title w/Havlickova

Made professional debut in 2021 on ITF circuit winning first title at W60 Olumouc, CZE

Latest Matches

Player updates

Match Reaction
Viktorija Golubic, Suzhou 125 2025

Golubic, Juvan, Bejlek claim WTA 125 titles in China, Türkiye and Italy

4m read
1w ago
highlights

Wang Xinyu halts Bejlek run in Prague to reach third semifinal of 2025

2mo ago
Wang Xinyu, Prague 2025
02:18
highlights

Bejlek saves set points vs. Parks in Prague; into first WTA quarterfinal

2mo ago
Sara Bejlek, Prague 2025
04:39
stats corner

Noskova, Siniakova lead record-setting eight Czechs into Prague last 16

3m read
2mo ago
Linda Noskova, Prague 2025
Match Reaction

WTA 125 roundup: Minnen, Todoni, and Bejlek take home titles

3m read
4mo ago
Minnen - 2025 Birmingham WTA 125
Match Reaction

Saville battles past Townsend; Mboko, Valentova qualify for Roland Garros

3m read
4mo ago
Daria Saville, Roland Garros 2025
Match Reaction

Hibino saves match point, ousts Andreescu in Roland Garros qualifying

3m read
4mo ago
Nao Hibino, Roland Garros 2025