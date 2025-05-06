WTA 125 Live Streams
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Muchova points to a few too many mistakes in loss to Sabalenka
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Sabalenka on the relief of winning her WTA Finals opener
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What Noskova made of her winning start in Indian Wells
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Pegula credits Gauff for taking the initiative in their WTA Finals opener
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Gauff takes pride in how she finished her WTA Finals opener
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Press Conference: Linda Noskova reflects on breakthrough year ahead of first WTA Finals
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Press Conference: Aryna Sabalenka speaks on competing at her sixth straight WTA Finals
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Press Conference: Jessica Pegula lauds consistency for fifth consecutive WTA Finals