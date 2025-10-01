WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament background - 1017 - Cincinnati
Upcoming

Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI • OH, UNITED STATES

WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 307 Days
Aug 13 - Aug 24, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Cincinnati Open

The Cincinnati Open is a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The draw has expanded in 2025, with 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams competing for 1,000 PIF WTA Ranking points at the third-largest tennis event in the United States. It is the oldest US tennis tournament still played in its original city. The Cincinnati Open became a WTA 1000 event in 2009.

Duration August 13 - August 24, 2026
Location CINCINNATI, OH,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $7,433,076
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Player Feature
Iga Swiatek, Cincinnati 2025

How Cincinnati champ Swiatek turned the least likely titles into the most telling ones

3m read
1mo ago
Match Reaction

Swiatek crosses another big title off the list, defeats Paolini to win Cincinnati

2m read
1mo ago
Iga Swiatek, Cincinnati 2025
previews

Swiatek vs. Paolini: What you need to know about the 2025 Cincinnati final

5m read
1mo ago
Swiatek and Paolini
Match Reaction

'This title means a lot to both of us': Dabrowski and Routliffe win Cincinnati

2m read
1mo ago
Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski, Cincinnati 2025