Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Cincinnati Open
The Cincinnati Open is a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The draw has expanded in 2025, with 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams competing for 1,000 PIF WTA Ranking points at the third-largest tennis event in the United States. It is the oldest US tennis tournament still played in its original city. The Cincinnati Open became a WTA 1000 event in 2009.
Read More Read Less
Duration August 13 - August 24, 2026
Location CINCINNATI, OH,UNITEDSTATES
Total $ Commitment $7,433,076
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
Player Feature
How Cincinnati champ Swiatek turned the least likely titles into the most telling ones
3m read
1mo ago
Match Reaction
Swiatek crosses another big title off the list, defeats Paolini to win Cincinnati
2m read
1mo ago
previews
Swiatek vs. Paolini: What you need to know about the 2025 Cincinnati final
5m read
1mo ago
Match Reaction
'This title means a lot to both of us': Dabrowski and Routliffe win Cincinnati
2m read
1mo ago