WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 1020 - China Open
Upcoming

China Open

BEIJING • CHINA

Official Website
WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 355 Days
Sep 30 - Oct 11, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

China Open

Since 2004, the women of the WTA have competed in the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams battle for 1,000 points in the standings and a chance to earn a prestigious title, cementing themselves alongside former singles champions like Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and 2024 champion Coco Gauff. The China National Tennis Center in Beijing has hosted the China Open since 2009, with its signature Diamond Court holding 15,000 fans.

Read More Read Less
Duration September 30 - October 11, 2026
Location BEIJING, CHINA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
stats corner
Linda Noskova, Beijing 2025

Rankings watch: Noskova makes Top 20 debut, Lys cracks Top 50

6m read
3d ago
Player Feature

Not even a tooth extraction and a bum foot could keep Anisimova from winning Beijing

5m read
3d ago
Amanda Anisimova, Beijing 2025
Match Reaction

'OMG, love you Beijing': Anisimova wins China Open for second WTA 1000 title of 2025

4m read
4d ago
Amanda Anisimova, Beijing 2025
Match Reaction

Errani and Paolini make history with China Open title defense

3m read
4d ago
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, Beijing 2025