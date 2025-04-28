Stories
China Open
Since 2004, the women of the WTA have competed in the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts. 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams battle for 1,000 points in the standings and a chance to earn a prestigious title, cementing themselves alongside former singles champions like Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and 2024 champion Coco Gauff. The China National Tennis Center in Beijing has hosted the China Open since 2009, with its signature Diamond Court holding 15,000 fans.
Duration September 30 - October 11, 2026
Location BEIJING, CHINA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
stats corner
Rankings watch: Noskova makes Top 20 debut, Lys cracks Top 50
6m read
3d ago
Player Feature
Not even a tooth extraction and a bum foot could keep Anisimova from winning Beijing
5m read
3d ago
Match Reaction
'OMG, love you Beijing': Anisimova wins China Open for second WTA 1000 title of 2025
4m read
4d ago
Match Reaction
Errani and Paolini make history with China Open title defense
3m read
4d ago