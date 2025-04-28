WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Korea Open

SEOUL • KOREA

Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 346 Days
Sep 21 - Sep 27, 2026
Korea Open

Founded in 2004, the Korea Open has been an integral part of women’s tennis for over two decades. It became a WTA 500 tournament in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete for 500 points and a Korea Open title on outdoor hard courts at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in South Korea, which holds 10,000 fans in its main stadium.

Duration September 21 - September 27, 2026
Location SEOUL, KOREA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Match Reaction
Iga Swiatek, Seoul 2025

Swiatek sweeps Saturday doubleheader; to face Alexandrova in Seoul final

4m read
2w ago

Quarterfinal day rained off in Seoul; Swiatek vs. Krejcikova postponed

1m read
2w ago
Iga Swiatek, Seoul 2025
Match Reaction

By the numbers: Krejcikova's great escape against Raducanu in Seoul

3m read
3w ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Seoul 2025
Match Reaction

Swiatek wins in Seoul, inspired on 'great adventure' by family connection

3m read
3w ago
Iga Swiatek, Seoul 2025