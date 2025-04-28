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Hong Kong Open
The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Hong Kong, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 250 points in the standings and a Hong Kong Tennis Open title. The tournament was first contested in 1980, and it returned to the calendar in 2014 after a two-decade hiatus, becoming an integral part of the Asian Swing.
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Level
Duration November 1 - November 7, 2027
Location HONGKONG, HKG
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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