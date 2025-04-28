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Tournament background - 1074 - Hong Kong
Upcoming

Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open

HONG KONG • HKG

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WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 389 Days
Nov 1 - Nov 7, 2027

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Hong Kong Open

The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Hong Kong, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete to earn 250 points in the standings and a Hong Kong Tennis Open title. The tournament was first contested in 1980, and it returned to the calendar in 2014 after a two-decade hiatus, becoming an integral part of the Asian Swing.

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Level WTA 250
Duration November 1 - November 7, 2027
Location HONGKONG, HKG
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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