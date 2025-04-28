WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Jiangxi Open

JIUJIANG • CHINA

WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 388 Days
Nov 2 - Nov 8, 2026
Jiangxi Open

The Jiangxi Open is a WTA 250 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Jiujiang, China. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at the Jiujiang International Tennis Center to earn 250 points in the standings and the right to be called Jiangxi Open champion. The event was originally founded in 2014 at the WTA 125 level and held at the Nanchang Tennis Center until 2023.

Duration November 2 - November 8, 2026
Location JIUJIANG, CHINA
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

