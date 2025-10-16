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Nottingham Open
The Lexus Nottingham Open continues over a century of tennis tradition in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This WTA 250 event is contested on outdoor grass courts and features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, and is an important stop on the road to Wimbledon.
This tournament is played at Nottingham Tennis Centre – a world-class venue, mixing a rich history with state-of-the-art playing surfaces.
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Level
Duration June 14 - June 20, 2027
Location NOTTINGHAM, GBR
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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Bouzkova tops Navarro in Nottingham to capture first grass-court title
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