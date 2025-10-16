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Upcoming

Lexus Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM • GBR

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WTA 250

Grass

Starts in 249 Days
Jun 14 - Jun 20, 2027

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Nottingham Open

The Lexus Nottingham Open continues over a century of tennis tradition in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This WTA 250 event is contested on outdoor grass courts and features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, and is an important stop on the road to Wimbledon.
This tournament is played at Nottingham Tennis Centre – a world-class venue, mixing a rich history with state-of-the-art playing surfaces.

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Level WTA 250
Duration June 14 - June 20, 2027
Location NOTTINGHAM, GBR
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Match Reaction

Bouzkova tops Navarro in Nottingham to capture first grass-court title

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Marie Bouzkova, Nottingham 2026
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Match Reaction

Klugman, 17, scores first WTA win in Nottingham; Sonmez upsets Fernandez

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Hannah Klugman, Nottingham 2026

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