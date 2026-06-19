Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

We've rounded up the five best shots of the week from Berlin and Nottingham. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your favorite below.

The Grass-Court Swing is heating up as we inch closer and closer to Wimbledon.

After the swing kicked off in London and 's-Hertogenbosch last week, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stayed in Great Britain for the WTA 250 Lexus Nottingham Open and headed to Germany for the WTA 500 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open.

Ahead of the semifinals this weekend, we combed through all the matches and picked out the five best shots of the week. Check them out below, and make sure to vote for your favorite at the bottom.

Tatjana Maria's forehand slice pass

Tatjana Maria has no shortage of weapons in her arsenal, and she busted out the forehand slice pass -- twice -- against Marie Bouzkova in the Nottingham quarterfinals, catching her off guard from behind the baseline.

Bouzkova won the match 7-5, 6-0.

Hot shots: Tatjana Maria's pair of forehand slice passes in Nottingham

Viktorija Golubic's one-handed backhand on the line

Viktorija Golubic is known for her one-handed backhand, and she used it to perfection in a critical point against Zeynep Sonmez.

Leading 5-4, 30-30 in the decider, she ripped a one-hander from behind the baseline that just caught the line, setting up match point. She converted it for the hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win.

'Lined it!' Golubic flashes one-handed backhand to reach MP in Nottingham

Sara Bejlek's drop shot on the run

After Karolina Pliskova dumped a volley into the alley, Sara Bejlek sprinted to get it and responded with a drop shot just out of the former World No. 1's reach.

Pliskova came from behind to win the match 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Hot shot: 'Almost looked impossible!' Bejlek impresses with drop shot

Karolina Muchova's diving get at the net

Karolina Muchova is one of the most athletic and skilled players on tour, and that was evident on this point. Teaming with Serena Williams in doubles, Muchova was a brick wall at the net, diving and stretching to counter powerful groundstrokes, ultimately winning the point with a backhand volley.

Muchova and Williams lost to Erin Routliffe and Giuliana Olmos 6-4, 6-4.

Hot shot: A diving Muchova saves rally to win game point

Yuliia Starodubtseva's elite court coverage on match point

How's this for clutch? On match point against Maya Joint, Yuliia Starodubtseva sprinted from side to side to retrieve balls from well beyond the baseline, winning the point (and the match) when Joint's forehand sailed long.