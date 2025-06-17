Stories
Prague Open
The Livesport Prague Open is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts. The event officially became part of the WTA calendar in 2015, and transitioned from clay to hard courts in 2021. TK Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic is the setting for the Prague Open and is one of the country’s top tennis clubs.
Duration July 20 - July 26, 2026
Location PRAGUE, CZECHREPUBLIC
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Bouzkova becomes first two-time champion in Prague
Prague hosts rare all-Czech WTA final as Noskova meets Bouzkova
Who is Tereza Valentova? Meet the Czech teenager who's not backing down
Noskova, Siniakova lead record-setting eight Czechs into Prague last 16
