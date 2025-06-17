WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Fantasy
Highlights
H2H
Upcoming

Livesport Prague Open 2026

PRAGUE • CZECH REPUBLIC

Official Website
WTA 250

Hard

Tournament Starts in 283 Days
Jul 20 - Jul 26, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Prague Open

The Livesport Prague Open is a WTA 250 tournament where 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on outdoor hard courts. The event officially became part of the WTA calendar in 2015, and transitioned from clay to hard courts in 2021. TK Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic is the setting for the Prague Open and is one of the country’s top tennis clubs.

Duration July 20 - July 26, 2026
Location PRAGUE, CZECHREPUBLIC
Total $ Commitment $283,347
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

Match Reaction
Marie Bouzkova, Prague trophy 2025

Bouzkova becomes first two-time champion in Prague

2m read
2mo ago
stats corner

Prague hosts rare all-Czech WTA final as Noskova meets Bouzkova

3m read
2mo ago
Linda Noskova, Prague 2025
Player Feature

Who is Tereza Valentova? Meet the Czech teenager who's not backing down

6m read
2mo ago
Tereza Valentova, Prague 2025
stats corner

Noskova, Siniakova lead record-setting eight Czechs into Prague last 16

3m read
2mo ago
Linda Noskova, Prague 2025