L&T Mumbai Open
The L&T Mumbai made its debut in 2017 and returned to action in 2024 after a five-year hiatus. Held at the Cricket Club of India, this outdoor hard-court WTA 125 tournament is currently the only women’s tennis event hosted by India through the WTA calendar. Aryna Sabalenka won the inaugural Mumbai Open singles tournament, helping her launch her career to new heights.
With India’s lone event proving to be a potential path to superstardom, which singles players and doubles teams will make their mark on the tennis world by winning the L&T Mumbai Open?
Level
Duration February 2 - February 8, 2026
Location MUMBAI, INDIA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Teichmann triumphs in Mumbai, claims second WTA 125 title in five months
2m read
9mo ago
Get to know Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, the 15-year-old shining in Mumbai
3m read
9mo ago