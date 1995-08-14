Jeanjean_Crop Inactive
Leolia
Jeanjean

FRA
29 yrs
5' 6'' (1.68m)
Current Ranking
100
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
26 / 14
Prize Money
$163,769

Stories

Biography

  • Previously coached by Thomas Delgado
  • Parents are Laurent and Isabelle
  • Highly rated junior, signed by Nike and trained at Academy of Montpellier
  • Played college tennis at Baylor University, Lynn University and the University of Arkansas. Graduated with a finance MBA from Lynn University in 2019

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

100

Height

5' 6'' (1.68m)

Birthday

Aug 14, 1995 August 14, 1995

Birthplace

Montpellier, France

Career Highlights

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2023 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Strakhova)


WTA 125
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Colina (w/Mladenovic).

Career in Review

In 2024, reached QF at WTA 125s Makarska (l. eventual champion Volynets), Puerto Vallarta (l. Kessler) and Buenos Aires (l. Bejlek). Played Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Dolehide in 1r) and Roland Garros (as a qualifier, fell in opening round against No.1 and eventual champion Swiatek).

Highlight of 2023 season was contesting main draw of Australian Open for first time (l. Podoroska in 1r). Also made 2r at Roland-Garros (l. Aveneysan) and Rabat (l. Putintseva)

In 2022, on Grand Slam main-draw debut, reached 3r at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Begu); upset No.8 Ka.Pliskova in 2r

Ended 2021 inside Top 300 for the first time, having posted 48-21 record and risen nearly 800 places in the rankings

Lifted first ITF Circuit title at W25 event in Sibenik, Croatia in 2021

Has won two titles in singles and two in doubles on ITF Circuit

Played first tournament on ITF Circuit in summer of 2012

Enjoyed a fine senior year of college tennis at Lynn University in 2019 and was named the Sunshine State Conference Female Athlete of the Year. Finished season undefeated in both singles (21-0) and doubles (29-0) and was ranked No.6 in the country

Latest Matches

All Matches
Player updates

top picks
Julieta Pareja, Bogota 2025

Pareja bests Jeanjean in Bogota; youngest WTA semifinalist since Gauff

04:48
1mo ago
highlights

Jeanjean wins all-French clash to make first WTA Tour quarterfinal

1mo ago
Jeanjean - 2025 Bogota 1R
03:15
highlights

Kalinina tops qualifier Jeanjean in Merida opener

3mo ago
Kalinina - 2025 Merida 1R
02:54

Zarazua, Korneeva, Yastremska qualify for Australian Open

4m read
Renata Zarazua, Canberra 125 2024

Tomljanovic boosts comeback with WTA 125 Florianopolis title

2m read
Tomljanovic - WTA 125 Florianopolis final

Korpatsch triumphs over Jeanjean in three-set Cluj-Napoca opener

Tamara Korpatsch, Cluj-Napoca 2023
02:58

Rabat: Jeanjean battles past Lee in nearly three hours

Leolia Jeanjean, Rabat 2023
03:09