Career Highlights

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2023 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Strakhova)





WTA 125

DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2024 - Colina (w/Mladenovic).





Career in Review

In 2024, reached QF at WTA 125s Makarska (l. eventual champion Volynets), Puerto Vallarta (l. Kessler) and Buenos Aires (l. Bejlek). Played Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Dolehide in 1r) and Roland Garros (as a qualifier, fell in opening round against No.1 and eventual champion Swiatek).



Highlight of 2023 season was contesting main draw of Australian Open for first time (l. Podoroska in 1r). Also made 2r at Roland-Garros (l. Aveneysan) and Rabat (l. Putintseva)



In 2022, on Grand Slam main-draw debut, reached 3r at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Begu); upset No.8 Ka.Pliskova in 2r



Ended 2021 inside Top 300 for the first time, having posted 48-21 record and risen nearly 800 places in the rankings



Lifted first ITF Circuit title at W25 event in Sibenik, Croatia in 2021



Has won two titles in singles and two in doubles on ITF Circuit



Played first tournament on ITF Circuit in summer of 2012



Enjoyed a fine senior year of college tennis at Lynn University in 2019 and was named the Sunshine State Conference Female Athlete of the Year. Finished season undefeated in both singles (21-0) and doubles (29-0) and was ranked No.6 in the country