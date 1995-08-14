Stories
Biography
- Previously coached by Thomas Delgado
- Parents are Laurent and Isabelle
- Highly rated junior, signed by Nike and trained at Academy of Montpellier
- Played college tennis at Baylor University, Lynn University and the University of Arkansas. Graduated with a finance MBA from Lynn University in 2019
PlaysRight-Handed
Career High100
Height5' 6'' (1.68m)
BirthdayAug 14, 1995 August 14, 1995
BirthplaceMontpellier, France
Career Highlights
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2023 - Cluj-Napoca (w/Strakhova)
WTA 125
DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2024 - Colina (w/Mladenovic).
Career in Review
In 2024, reached QF at WTA 125s Makarska (l. eventual champion Volynets), Puerto Vallarta (l. Kessler) and Buenos Aires (l. Bejlek). Played Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Dolehide in 1r) and Roland Garros (as a qualifier, fell in opening round against No.1 and eventual champion Swiatek).
Highlight of 2023 season was contesting main draw of Australian Open for first time (l. Podoroska in 1r). Also made 2r at Roland-Garros (l. Aveneysan) and Rabat (l. Putintseva)
In 2022, on Grand Slam main-draw debut, reached 3r at Roland Garros (as WC, l. Begu); upset No.8 Ka.Pliskova in 2r
Ended 2021 inside Top 300 for the first time, having posted 48-21 record and risen nearly 800 places in the rankings
Lifted first ITF Circuit title at W25 event in Sibenik, Croatia in 2021
Has won two titles in singles and two in doubles on ITF Circuit
Played first tournament on ITF Circuit in summer of 2012
Enjoyed a fine senior year of college tennis at Lynn University in 2019 and was named the Sunshine State Conference Female Athlete of the Year. Finished season undefeated in both singles (21-0) and doubles (29-0) and was ranked No.6 in the country
Latest MatchesAll Matches
Sorry, there are no matches available for this year.
Matches do not include current week match results.