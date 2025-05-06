WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Upcoming

The HSBC Championships

LONDON • GREAT BRITAIN

WTA 500

Grass

Tournament Starts in 241 Days
Jun 8 - Jun 14, 2026
Stories

Upcoming Matches

The Queen's Club Championships

The Queen’s Club in London plays host to the HSBC Championships – with the tour returning to the annual tournament at the WTA 500-level after more than 50 years. The stunning outdoor venue in West Kensington is known for holding this long-standing annual grass court event, which was first played in 1889. Now, a new era in women’s tennis history begins on this popular grass court home.

Duration June 8 - June 14, 2026
Location LONDON, GREATBRITAIN
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

stats corner
Tatjana Maria, Queen's 2025

Rankings Watch: Maria returns to Top 50, Zheng hits No. 4

6m read
3mo ago
Tournament News

Week in Review: Mertens, Maria kick off grass season with titles

5m read
3mo ago
Elise Mertens, 's-Hertogenbosch 2025
Player Feature

One slice at a time, Tatjana Maria wins Queen’s Club

4m read
3mo ago
Tatjana Maria, Queen's 2025
Match Reaction

'My whole family won this trophy': Maria completes title run at Queen's

4m read
3mo ago
Tatjana Maria - 2025 Queen's Club final