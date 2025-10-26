Skip to main content
Corporate
Shop
EN
English
Español
Go back to the home page
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
News
Watch
Watch
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
About
About
About the WTA
Our history
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
News
Watch
Watch
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
About
About
About the WTA
Our history
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Upcoming
Torneo Internazionale Citta di Rovereto
ROVERETO • ITALY
Hard
Tournament
Starts in
153 Days
Oct 20 - Oct 26, 2025
Watch Live
Overview
Scores
Order Of Play
Draws
Player List
Past Winners
Stories
Upcoming Matches
View Order of Play
Level
Duration
October 20 - October 26, 2025
Location
ROVERETO
,
ITALY
Total $ Commitment
$115,000
Surface
Hard
Singles Draw
0
Doubles Draw
0