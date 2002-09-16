WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Darja
Semenistaja

LAT
23 yrs
Current Ranking
92
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
50 / 29
Prize Money
$336,086

Stories

Biography

Plays

Left-Handed

Career High

92

Height

N/A

Birthday

Sep 16, 2002 September 16, 2002

Birthplace

N/A
Bastien Fazincani
Bastien Fazincani

Career Highlights

WTA 125 TITLES
SINGLES (2): 2025 - La Bisbal d'Emporda; 2024 - Mumbai.

DOUBLES (2): 2024 - Bucharest (w/Monnet), Canberra (w/Erjavec).
Finalist (2): 2025 - La Bisbal d'Emporda (w/Stojanovic); Canberra (w/Stojanovic).

Career in Review

Played in main draw at two WTA 250 events - Palermo and Austin; also won WTA 125 title at 2024 Mumbai; also won two WTA 125 doubles titles in 2024

Played first Tour level match in 2023 at qualifying in Roland Garros; also played qualifying at Wimbledon and US Open

Best singles result was SF appearance at WTA 125 event in Bucharest (l. Errani); on ITF Circuit, won four singles titles and two doubles titles; broke into Top 150 for first time

Earnt her eighth, ninth and tenth ITF titles in 2022 at Cancun $25K, Santa Margherita di Pula $25K and Ystad $25K.

Won first ITF title in 2021 on clay at Prokuplje $15K before going on to win a further six singles ITF titles that season.

Made professional debut in 2019 on the ITF circuit at Shymkent $15K.

Latest Matches

Player updates

