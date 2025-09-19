Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Berlin Tennis Open
Steffi Graf Stadium is the setting for the Berlin Tennis Open – a WTA 500 event where the stars of women’s tennis battle for a title on outdoor grass courts in Germany’s capital city. With the venue’s centre court hosting up to 4,500 fans, this tournament acts as a preview for Wimbledon in both play and atmosphere.
Formerly the German Open, this event features 32 singles players, 16 doubles teams, and has been a premier-level event on the WTA Tour calendar since 1988. It joined the WTA 500 tier in 2021, its first year on grass after a lengthy history on clay.
Read More Read Less
Duration June 15 - June 21, 2026
Location BERLIN, GERMANY
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
Match Reaction
Pegula holds off Navarro, Noskova upsets Andreeva in Bad Homburg
2m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Swiatek beats Azarenka in Bad Homburg for 300th career win
2m read
3mo ago
Player Feature
After two years of surgeries and setbacks, Vondrousova plays like she never left
4m read
3mo ago
Match Reaction
Back on top: Vondrousova outlasts Wang Xinyu for Berlin title
2m read
3mo ago