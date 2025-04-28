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Tournament background - 2014 - Adelaide International 1
Upcoming

Adelaide International

ADELAIDE • AUS

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WTA 500

Hard

Starts in 95 Days
Jan 11 - Jan 16, 2027

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Adelaide International

Since 2020, the Adelaide International has raised the excitement and level of competition leading up to the Australian Open. With singles champions like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka winning in the past, as well as multi-time doubles champion Taylor Townsend, Adelaide has served as a preview where the world’s best can showcase that they are ready for first Grand Slam of the year.

This WTA 500 tournament takes place on hard courts, and its foundation was the culmination of upgrades done to its venue, the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. South Australia’s capital city is eager for more elite competition. Whose star will shine brightest at the next Adelaide International?

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Level WTA 500
Duration January 11 - January 16, 2027
Location ADELAIDE, AUS
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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