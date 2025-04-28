Watch Tournament
Loading
Stories
Loading videos
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Loading matches
Adelaide International
Since 2020, the Adelaide International has raised the excitement and level of competition leading up to the Australian Open. With singles champions like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka winning in the past, as well as multi-time doubles champion Taylor Townsend, Adelaide has served as a preview where the world’s best can showcase that they are ready for first Grand Slam of the year.
This WTA 500 tournament takes place on hard courts, and its foundation was the culmination of upgrades done to its venue, the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. South Australia’s capital city is eager for more elite competition. Whose star will shine brightest at the next Adelaide International?
Read More Read Less
Level
Duration January 11 - January 16, 2027
Location ADELAIDE, AUS
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
Watch TournamentBroadcasters View Broadcasters
Loading
Must-See Action
HeadlinesView More View More News
Week in Review: Andreeva shines (and cracks us up), Sonmez inspires (and stuns)
5m read
8mo ago
‘Just me and the yellow fuzzy ball’: How Mirra Andreeva swept through Adelaide
4m read
8mo ago
Andreeva wins 12 of last 13 games to capture Adelaide title
3m read
8mo ago
Past WinnersShow More
Loading