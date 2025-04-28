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Tournament background - 2017 - Bad Homburg Open 2
Upcoming

Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt

BAD HOMBURG • GER

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WTA 500

Grass

Starts in 255 Days
Jun 20 - Jun 26, 2027

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Bad Homburg Open

2021 marked the first-ever Bad Homburg Open. After beginning as a WTA 250 event, this tournament was elevated to a WTA 500-level competition in 2024. The town known for champaign air and tradition is adding exciting women’s tennis to its list of attractions, with three of the first four finals all ending in a tiebreak or a deciding third set. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams show up to TC Bad Homburg ready to rally on outdoor grass courts. The Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt is the last 500-tier event before Wimbledon.

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Level WTA 500
Duration June 20 - June 26, 2027
Location BADHOMBURG, GER
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Must-See Action

Headlines

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Match Reaction
Karolina Muchova, Bad Homburg 2026

Muchova wins Bad Homburg after Osaka retires in final with foot injury

1m read
3mo ago
Hot Shots

Vote: What was the best shot of the week?

3m read
3mo ago
Tatjana Maria, Eastbourne 2026
Match Reaction

Osaka, Muchova reach new heights on grass by making Bad Homburg final

4m read
3mo ago
Naomi Osaka, Bad Homburg 2026
Match Reaction

Matching mindsets send Muchova, Ruse into Bad Homburg semifinal squabble

3m read
3mo ago
Karolina Muchova, Bad Homburg 2026

Past Winners

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