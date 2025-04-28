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Tournament background - 2050 - Cluj
Upcoming

Transylvania Open powered by Kaufland

CLUJ-NAPOCA • ROU

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WTA 250

Hard

Starts in 115 Days
Jan 31 - Feb 6, 2027

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Transylvania Open

Since its debut in 2021, the Transylvania Open has been held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The BTarena plays host to this indoor hard-court WTA 250 event. Romanian players have been proud competitors in this tournament, regularly reaching the finals in singles competition and with homegrown star Irina Bara becoming one half of the first Transylvania Open’s doubles champions.

With the Transylvania Open currently being the only WTA event held in Romania, Cluj-Napoca is truly a one-of-a-kind host city with deep history and lore. With women’s tennis on the rise, players have the chance to add their own brand of history to one of Central Europe’s most unique settings.

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Level WTA 250
Duration January 31 - February 6, 2027
Location CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROU
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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Match Reaction
Sorana Cirstea

'Someone please pinch me': Cirstea overwhelms Raducanu to win Cluj-Napoca

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7mo ago
Match Reaction

Raducanu solves Oliynykova in Cluj-Napoca to make second career final

4m read
8mo ago
Emma Raducanu, Cluj-Napoca 2026
Match Reaction

Oliynykova saves 21 break points in Cluj-Napoca; to face Raducanu next

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8mo ago
Oleksandra Oliynykova, Cluj-Napoca 2026
Match Reaction

Creativity and 'a big luck': Oliynykova claims first WTA win in Cluj-Napoca

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8mo ago
Oleksandra Oliynykova, Cluj-Napoca 2026

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