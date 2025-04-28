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Transylvania Open
Since its debut in 2021, the Transylvania Open has been held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The BTarena plays host to this indoor hard-court WTA 250 event. Romanian players have been proud competitors in this tournament, regularly reaching the finals in singles competition and with homegrown star Irina Bara becoming one half of the first Transylvania Open’s doubles champions.
With the Transylvania Open currently being the only WTA event held in Romania, Cluj-Napoca is truly a one-of-a-kind host city with deep history and lore. With women’s tennis on the rise, players have the chance to add their own brand of history to one of Central Europe’s most unique settings.
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Level
Duration January 31 - February 6, 2027
Location CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROU
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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'Someone please pinch me': Cirstea overwhelms Raducanu to win Cluj-Napoca
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7mo ago
Raducanu solves Oliynykova in Cluj-Napoca to make second career final
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Oliynykova saves 21 break points in Cluj-Napoca; to face Raducanu next
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8mo ago
Creativity and 'a big luck': Oliynykova claims first WTA win in Cluj-Napoca
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8mo ago
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