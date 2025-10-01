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2052-Buenos-Aires
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IEB+ Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES • ARG

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 95 Days
Nov 23 - Nov 29, 2026

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Argentina Open

The IEB+ Argentina Open is one of two WTA 125 clay-court events in South America during November. This event takes place in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, and it has been part of the WTA 125 schedule since 2021. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams will try to take home this season's trophies.

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Level WTA 125
Duration November 23 - November 29, 2026
Location BUENOSAIRES, ARG
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Match Reaction
Sherif - 2024 Buenos Aires WTA 125

Sherif crowned singles champion at WTA 125 Buenos Aires

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1y ago

Pigossi captures WTA 125 Buenos Aires title

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2y ago
Laura Pigossi - 2023 WTA 125 Buenos Aires final

Udvardy claims first WTA 125 title in Buenos Aires

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3y ago
Udvardy - 2022 Buenos Aires 125 champion

Bondar claims biggest career title over Parry at Buenos Aires 125

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4y ago
Anna Bondar, Buenos Aires 125 2021

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