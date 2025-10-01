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Argentina Open
The IEB+ Argentina Open is one of two WTA 125 clay-court events in South America during November. This event takes place in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires, and it has been part of the WTA 125 schedule since 2021. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams will try to take home this season's trophies.
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Level
Duration November 23 - November 29, 2026
Location BUENOSAIRES, ARG
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
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Sherif crowned singles champion at WTA 125 Buenos Aires
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