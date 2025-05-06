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BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia

VALENCIA • ESP

WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 78 Days
Sep 14 - Sep 20, 2026

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Open Internacional de Valencia

The BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia is an outdoor clay-court event in Valencia, Spain, which joined the WTA 125 tier in 2022. That year, future Top 10 player and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won the title, which was the first title of her career at WTA 125-level or higher. This year, 32 singles players and eight doubles teams will compete for the Valencia trophies.

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Level WTA 125
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location VALENCIA, ESP
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Match Reaction
Parrizas Diaz - 2025 Valencia WTA 125

WTA 125 roundup: Valentova, Jovic, Parrizas Diaz claim this week's titles

4m read
1y ago

Li claims first WTA 125 title of career in Valencia

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2y ago
Ann Li - 2024 Valencia WTA 125

Sherif triumphs in Valencia; wins second WTA 125 title in two weeks

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3y ago
Sherif - 2023 WTA 125 Valencia

Zheng Qinwen captures WTA 125 Valencia title

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4y ago
Zheng Qinwen, Valencia 125 2022

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