Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen held off 21-year-old compatriot Wang Xiyu to grab her first WTA 125 title at the BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia.

A tussle between two of China's up-and-coming players ended with Zheng Qinwen topping Wang Xiyu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia singles title on Sunday.

No.3 seed Zheng prevailed over unseeded Wang in a 2-hour and 34-minute clay-court clash to claim her first WTA 125 singles title.

With the title, 19-year-old Zheng maintained her breakthrough form from her previous event, where she made waves at Roland Garros to reach her current career-high ranking of World No.54.

At Roland Garros, in only her second Grand Slam main-draw appearance, Zheng upset former champion Simona Halep in the second round. Zheng then gave World No.1 Iga Swiatek a scare in the Round of 16, becoming the only player to take a set off of the eventual champion.

This week in Valencia, Zheng proved her Paris exploits were not a one-off, besting No.1 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the semifinals to reach her first WTA 125 final.

Roland Garros Roundtable: Here's who impressed us in Paris

Another close match followed in the final, where 21-year-old left-hander Wang matched Zheng in a showdown of powerful winners. World No.111 Wang, a former junior No.1 and 2018 Junior US Open champion, was also seeking her first WTA 125 title.

Zheng battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the first set, winning five of the last six games in the opener. Zheng also fought back from 0-3 to 3-3 in the second set, but Wang's deep returns steered the set in her direction, and Wang leveled the match at one set apiece.

In the deciding set, it was Zheng who took command, breaking for 2-1 with a brilliant backhand passing winner down the line. Zheng used her fiery forehands to eke out a three-deuce hold and consolidate for 3-1, and the teenager moved to victory from there.

Zheng converted six of her eight break points in the final, and she is now projected to crack the Top 50 of the Hologic WTA Tour singles rankings for the first time on Monday.

The doubles title was also awarded on Sunday, with the all-Spanish pairing of Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova sweeping past No.2 seeds Alexandra Panova and Arantxa Rus 6-0, 6-3.

Bolsova and Masarova did not drop a set all week on home soil. The victory marks Masarova's first WTA 125 doubles title, while Bolsova has her second WTA 125 doubles title, to go with her trophy from Bol last year.