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Grand Est Open 88
Contrexeville, France is home to the Grand Est Open 88, which has been a WTA 125 event since 2022. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete on outdoor clay courts at Tennis Club de Contrexeville in northeast France for a chance to earn 125 points in the standings.
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Level
Duration July 6 - July 12, 2026
Location CONTREXEVILLE, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
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McNally, Jones and Cocciaretto triumph at WTA 125 events
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8mo ago