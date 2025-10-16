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Grand Est Open 88

CONTREXEVILLE • FRA

Official Website
WTA 125

Clay

Starts in 107 Days
Jul 6 - Jul 12, 2026
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Grand Est Open 88

Contrexeville, France is home to the Grand Est Open 88, which has been a WTA 125 event since 2022. 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete on outdoor clay courts at Tennis Club de Contrexeville in northeast France for a chance to earn 125 points in the standings.

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Level WTA 125
Duration July 6 - July 12, 2026
Location CONTREXEVILLE, FRA
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8

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Match Reaction
McNally - 2025 Newport WTA 125

McNally, Jones and Cocciaretto triumph at WTA 125 events

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Rus defeats Pavlyuchenkova to claim Contrexeville 125 title

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Errani saves three match points to win Contrexeville 125

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