WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
Tournament background - 2075 - Guadalajara
Upcoming

Guadalajara Open Akron presented by Santander

GUADALAJARA • MEXICO

Official Website
WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 339 Days
Sep 14 - Sep 20, 2026
Loading

Stories

Upcoming Matches

View Order of Play

Guadalajara Open

The Guadalajara Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Zapopan, Mexico. Founded in 2022 as a WTA 1000 event, it shifted to the WTA 500 tier in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Centro Panamericano de Tenis, which holds 7,500 fans on Center Court – 2,500 of which are in the Grandstand. The Guadalajara Open was awarded after successfully hosting the 2021 WTA Finals. It’s an important stop on the WTA Tour calendar, falling right before Beijing and Wuhan.

Read More Read Less
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location GUADALAJARA, MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

Headlines

View More View More News
stats corner
iva jovic guadalajara 2025

Young and clutch: Teenagers are 7-0 this year in WTA Tour finals

2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction

Jovic becomes youngest champion this season with Guadalajara title

2m read
3w ago
Iva Jovic, Guadalajara 2025 F (Getty)
Match Reaction

First WTA crown up for grabs for Arango and Jovic in Guadalajara

3m read
3w ago
Iva Jovic, Guadalajara 2025 SF
Match Reaction

Bartunkova stuns Frech to reach maiden WTA semifinal; Jovic and Jacquemot shine

3m read
3w ago
Nikola Bartunkova, Guadalajara 2025