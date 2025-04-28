Stories
Upcoming MatchesView Order of Play
Guadalajara Open
The Guadalajara Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Zapopan, Mexico. Founded in 2022 as a WTA 1000 event, it shifted to the WTA 500 tier in 2024. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete at Centro Panamericano de Tenis, which holds 7,500 fans on Center Court – 2,500 of which are in the Grandstand. The Guadalajara Open was awarded after successfully hosting the 2021 WTA Finals. It’s an important stop on the WTA Tour calendar, falling right before Beijing and Wuhan.
Read More Read Less
Duration September 14 - September 20, 2026
Location GUADALAJARA, MEXICO
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
HeadlinesView More View More News
stats corner
Young and clutch: Teenagers are 7-0 this year in WTA Tour finals
2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction
Jovic becomes youngest champion this season with Guadalajara title
2m read
3w ago
Match Reaction
First WTA crown up for grabs for Arango and Jovic in Guadalajara
3m read
3w ago
Match Reaction
Bartunkova stuns Frech to reach maiden WTA semifinal; Jovic and Jacquemot shine
3m read
3w ago