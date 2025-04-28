WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament background - 2092 - Ningbo
Ningbo Open

NINGBO • CHINA

WTA 500

Hard

Tournament Starts in 374 Days
Oct 19 - Oct 25, 2026
Ningbo Open

The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Ningbo, China. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competed at the Ningbo Tennis Center to earn 500 points in the standings and a Ningbo Open title. Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a WTA 125 event in 2013 and was elevated to the 500 level in 2024.

Duration October 19 - October 25, 2026
Location NINGBO, CHINA
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

