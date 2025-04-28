Stories
Ningbo Open
The Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament played on outdoor hard courts in Ningbo, China. 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams competed at the Ningbo Tennis Center to earn 500 points in the standings and a Ningbo Open title. Founded in 2010, the Ningbo Open became a WTA 125 event in 2013 and was elevated to the 500 level in 2024.
Duration October 19 - October 25, 2026
Location NINGBO, CHINA
Total $ Commitment $1,206,446
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
China Open champion Anisimova pulls out of Wuhan, Ningbo with left calf injury
3d ago
Anisimova, Andreeva, Pegula headline Ningbo Open field; Osaka to play Japan Open
3w ago
Best season yet: Kasatkina credits mental strength for late-career success
11mo ago
Kasatkina overcomes Mirra Andreeva in Ningbo to win second title of season
11mo ago